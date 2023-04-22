Sentence for Iván Moreno for the ‘Ambulance Carousel’

The Special Chamber of First Instance of the Supreme Court of Justice sentenced former Senator Néstor Iván Moreno Rojas to 5 years and 7 months in prison as the intervening author of the crimes of embezzlement by aggravated appropriation and undue interest in the conclusion of contracts, for acts of the 2009 related to the so-called ‘ambulance carousel’ in Bogotá.

The ruling, signed with a salvage and a clarification of vote, also disqualified him from exercising public rights and functions for 69 months and 11 days, and imposed a fine of $29,577 million pesos, denying him the conditional suspension of the execution of the penalty and house arrest, for which he will continue to be deprived of his liberty.

The facts judged by the Trial Chamber, against whose decision the appeal proceeds, have to do with a tender that the Secretary of Health of the Capital District carried out in 2009, through the District Health Financial Fund, with in order to contract the ambulance service for the country’s capital and improve health care in Bogotá. Within the framework of this tender, the former Secretary of Health of the District, Héctor Zambrano, signed contract 1229 of September 30, 2009 with the Unión Temporal Transporte Ambulatorio Bogotá (TAM).

After the trial, it was determined that the then senator Néstor Iván Moreno Rojas intervened in this adjudication, who reached an illegal agreement with his brother Samuel, mayor of Bogotá at the time, as well as with councilors such as Hipólito Moreno Gutiérrez, contractors and intermediaries . All of this to manipulate the tender specifications, which had detailed specifications that allowed the contract to be directed to the Unión Temporal Transporte Ambulatorio Bogotá, a proponent that had been presented by councilor Moreno Gutiérrez.

This direction was given in exchange for the payment of a bribe: “As a result of this strategy, which also operated in multiple District contracts, it was agreed that the winner of the tender would deliver monetary commissions equivalent to 9% of the contract amount, to be distributed between councilors, authorities of the District order, individuals and the Moreno Rojas brothers”, the sentence states.

“The punishable conduct materialized in the fact that Iván Moreno was interested in the execution of state contracts, prioritizing his own interest and that of individuals over the general one that benefits the community and should be the north that governs all state activity,” adds the Court.

All these acts of corruption with the contracting of the ambulance service occurred within the framework of the so-called ‘Bogotá carousel of contracts’, through which various projects of the District were addressed, acts for which this Court has handed down other sentences against the Moreno Rojas brothers.

“As corroboration of the previous review, multiple judicial actions have clarified the way in which this criminal network operated, having been sentenced a number of its participants, many of them for acceptance of their responsibilities, accounting for the way in which A highly organized criminal apparatus was at work, headed by the Moreno Rojas brothers, who, as compensation for their political support and campaign financing, granted the management of the contracting of entities of the district order, so that their awards could be directed towards the applicants who accepted the payment of bribes, and in this way obtain an economic advantage, to the detriment of the public treasury”, concludes the ruling.