Sentenced for raping his 13-year-old niece – Diario La Hora

The sentence was published this Monday, June 5, 2023.

Babahoyo.- A 29 years and four months Mario S. was convicted of a custodial sentence for the rape of his niece.

The conviction was issued unanimously by the members of the Court of Criminal Guarantees based in Los Ríos.

The report of the prosecution indicates that the man would have taken advantage of the fact that the minor came to his calls to go play with his cousins, moments that were used by the sentenced person to transfer her to another place to sexually rape her.

In order for the minor to keep the secret, he threatened her with abuse his little sister or hurt her with a firearm.

The teenager’s mother found out about the facts when the victim received medical attention and it was revealed that she was pregnant, and when asked who was the father of the baby, she said that it was her uncle.

The testimony of the minor, the mother, her sister and the medical examiner were exhibited at the trial hearing.

The result of the DNA expertise which determined the 99.9% probability that the defendant is the father of the child. (LL)

