SENTENCED SEEK TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A MEDICAL REPORT « cde News

INTERNATIONAL (Special envoy) More than three years after the crime against Fernando Báez Sosa and a few months after the conviction of those responsible, the Villa Gesell Hospital, where the young man was taken after the blows that left him lifeless, revealed a report doctor that was attached to the file and that the defense of the rugby players intends to use to insist on annulling the ruling.

The Arturo Illia Municipal Hospital in Villa Gessell, Argentina —where the young Fernando Báez Sosa was transferred after the brutal beatings he received from the group of rugby players convicted in the case— entered a report with the results of the investigations into the case file. analysis carried out on the victim after the event, which occurred in January 2020.

According to Argentine media, the medical report was released this past Monday after the defense attorney for the eight convicted, Hugo Tomei, requested that it be forwarded to the Dolores Court of Cassation, apparently seeking to use it to appeal the judgment of his defendants.

This is a blood study, an electrocardiogram, a series of CT scans of the skull, neck, thorax, abdomen and pelvis, which mainly reveals the damage that Báez had in the skull and that ended up leaving him lifeless.

The analysis is binding on the testimony of Carolina Giribaldi Larrosa, the doctor who had arrived with Fernando at the hospital on board the ambulance and who testified in the trial against the defendants.

The health professional had indicated that, when he arrived in front of the Le Brique nightclub, Fernando Báez already “had no respiratory movement and no pulse” and that during the trip they continued to perform CPR and put him on oxygen because “he did not present Vital signs”.

However, for the lawyer Tomei, the elements of the medical report contradict said testimony, since three of the four electrocardiogram records that were included in the report —which are from 5:27, 5:45 and 5:55 that morning— indicate that there were still cardiac activity until death was confirmed, at 6:00.

Despite the fact that said schedule coincides with what the Guarantees judge David Mancinelli indicated when bringing the case to trial, the defense of the rugby players intends to use it as an argument to insist on annulling the ruling, because it maintains that the sentence established that he passed away more than an hour before and that it was in front of the nightclub.

According to the international media, sources related to the case assure that the report was not analyzed in the trial, but that it was digitally incorporated into the file the same day the debate began.

The murder of the young man

Fernando Báez, who was the son of Paraguayans and lived in Argentina, was beaten to death by a group of eight rugby players during the early morning of January 18, 2020 during a trip to Villa Gesell, where he had gone on vacation with his friends and his family. bride.

The terrible aggression occurred at the exit of a nightclub, where minutes before there had been an altercation. The attack was premeditated and it could not be determined which of the blows ended the life of the student, who was only 18 years old at the time of his death.

After the beatings, two of the alleged attackers were caught embracing each other, while two others even went to eat hamburgers.

Both in Argentina and in Paraguay, great indignation was generated by the case, which is why the general public, especially Fernando’s relatives and close friends, demanded life imprisonment for all the defendants.

the damned

The Court found Máximo Thomsen, Ciro Pertossi, Enzo Comelli, Matías Benicelli and Luciano Pertossi to be the main culprits, who received life imprisonment for the crime of doubly aggravated homicide for committing treachery and for the premeditated competition of two or more people in ideal contest with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Ayrton Viollaz, Blas Cinalli and Lucas Pertossi received sentences of 15 years in prison as secondary participants in the same crime.

Now, Juan Pedro Guarino and the so-called “rugby player number 11”, a minor at the time of the event, will have to face files for false testimony, after the request of the prosecutors in the case, Juan Manuel D’Avila and Gustavo García.

