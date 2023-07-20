Home » Sentenced to 20 years extortionists and perpetrators of fruit grenade attack
News

Sentenced to 20 years extortionists and perpetrators of fruit grenade attack

by admin
Sentenced to 20 years extortionists and perpetrators of fruit grenade attack

Two individuals identified as Jean Carlos Casadiego Castilla and Jean Carlos Torres Oliveros were sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crimes of attempted aggravated extortion, in a heterogeneous competition with terrorism.

According to the authorities’ report, on March 31, 2013, the aforementioned individuals made a series of extortion calls on behalf of the organized criminal group ‘Los Rastrojos’, accompanied by text messages in which they demanded money from a merchant who Its objective was the inauguration of a local for the sale of fruits and vegetables located north of the capital of Cesar.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the subjects initially demanded 50 million pesos to supposedly allow the opening of the business. Faced with this situation, in the first days of April 2013, the victim was summoned to a sector of the city with the aim of agreeing on the method of delivery of the money.

The accusing entity also indicated that a reduction of the initial figure demanded by the criminals to 25 million pesos was achieved, which had to be delivered in three installments, a figure that the merchant could not pay.

In light of these events, intimidating calls were made again in which they threatened to end his life, and in the early morning of April 21, 2013, a fragmentation grenade was thrown at the venue near the inauguration, causing material damage.

It was also possible to establish the link of Edwin Damián Torres Carrasquero, who was captured by another investigation, but by accepting charges in September 2021 he was convicted of these facts.

You may also like

Crown Castle EPS In Line With Expectations, Revenue...

Police remove protesters who reached the exterior of...

President Gustavo Petro will be dispatching in September...

regional tender of 5 million — Enterprises

The case of theft of 2 million rupees...

Fighting between Farc dissidents in southern Colombia leaves...

LSU Recruitment Grant

Asia Cup schedule announcement, matches in Lahore and...

Cuban Woman Arrested for Stealing Amazon Packages in...

Young Europeans and the web, a close and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy