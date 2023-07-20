Sentenced to 20 years extortionists and perpetrators of fruit grenade attack

Two individuals identified as Jean Carlos Casadiego Castilla and Jean Carlos Torres Oliveros were sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crimes of attempted aggravated extortion, in a heterogeneous competition with terrorism.

According to the authorities’ report, on March 31, 2013, the aforementioned individuals made a series of extortion calls on behalf of the organized criminal group ‘Los Rastrojos’, accompanied by text messages in which they demanded money from a merchant who Its objective was the inauguration of a local for the sale of fruits and vegetables located north of the capital of Cesar.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the subjects initially demanded 50 million pesos to supposedly allow the opening of the business. Faced with this situation, in the first days of April 2013, the victim was summoned to a sector of the city with the aim of agreeing on the method of delivery of the money.

The accusing entity also indicated that a reduction of the initial figure demanded by the criminals to 25 million pesos was achieved, which had to be delivered in three installments, a figure that the merchant could not pay.

In light of these events, intimidating calls were made again in which they threatened to end his life, and in the early morning of April 21, 2013, a fragmentation grenade was thrown at the venue near the inauguration, causing material damage.

It was also possible to establish the link of Edwin Damián Torres Carrasquero, who was captured by another investigation, but by accepting charges in September 2021 he was convicted of these facts.