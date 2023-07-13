Seocho Jinheung Apartment, Shintong Planning Confirmed… It is a complex residential complex connecting Gangnam-Seocho.

▲Seocho Jinheung Apartment reconstruction landscape plan (photo courtesy of Seoul City)

Seocho Jinheung Apartment, located at the intersection of Gyeongbu Expressway and Seocho-daero (Teheran-ro), will be reborn as an ‘urban-type residential complex’ supporting business and commercial functions in downtown Gangnam.

On the 14th, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it had finalized the rapid integrated planning plan for the reconstruction of Seocho Jinheung Apartment. Jinheung Apartment passed a safety diagnosis in 2010 and promoted reconstruction, but the project suffered ups and downs due to compatibility with higher-level plans such as the Seocho Apartment District Development Basic Plan and Seocho-ro District Unit Plan, as well as conflicts between apartment members and shopping mall members.

With the finalization of this rapid integration plan, this area is expected to be transformed into an urban complex with about 825 households of around 50 floors, enjoying the conveniences of living in downtown Gangnam, such as jobs, leisure, and shopping.

The three planning principles of the rapid integrated planning for reconstruction of Jinheung Apartment are △development of an urban complex housing complex connecting Gangnam-Seocho business/commercial axis △creation of a green ecological city center connecting the complex with the green area of ​​Gyeongbu Expressway △colorful and symbolic landscapes of Seoul Skyline plan.

Jinheung Apartment was built as an apartment in 1979, but now its location has changed to the downtown and commercial center of Gangnam. In response, the Seoul Metropolitan Government first changed the use area from a 3-class residential area to a semi-residential area to introduce various complex functions along with the existing residential use, and planned a year-round (four-story) commercial and business facility along Seocho-daero.

As a public contribution according to the upgrade of the quasi-residential area, Seoul City installed green spaces, public reservoirs (about 20,000 tons), and public rental housing to improve habitually flooded areas, and secured publicity such as urban housing, excellent design, and installation of rainwater utilization facilities. Plan items were also presented.

▲ Comprehensive plan for reconstruction of Seocho Jinheung Apartment (data provided by Seoul City)

Considering the fact that downtown Gangnam is surrounded by dense buildings on both sides of Seocho-daero and there is a lack of shelters for pedestrians, a plan was established to expand the linear green area along the Gyeongbu Expressway and create a green walkway and landscaping space within the complex as an integrated unit.

In connection with the plan to turn the upper part of the Gyeongbu Arterial Road into a park announced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in April, it plans to expand the linear green area from the current width of 8 to 10m to 30m. A green walkway and a pedestrian path along the landscaping space within the complex will be connected to create a safe commute to Seoil Middle School and Seocho Elementary School in the north of the site.

In addition, the plan is to create a pocket green area in the form of digging into the lower floors of buildings along the road-type shopping district along Seocho-daero to encourage pedestrians to feel green in their daily lives and to engage in various activities in the street space.

As the site is located at the intersection of Gyeongbu Expressway and Seocho-daero, we plan to induce innovative design landmarks in future architectural design to form a symbolic landscape as a gateway to Seoul.

Cho Nam-joon, Director of the City Planning Bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said, “Gangnam’s urban planning, which was created in the 1970s when green spaces and leisure spaces were lacking, needs to be restructured.” It will be transformed into a complex where you can enjoy direct entertainment (jobs, housing, and commerce).”