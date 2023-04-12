Secured KRW 3.46 billion including establishment reserve and contributions

“The best research institute to design the future of Seongnam”

Seongnam City Hall

[성남=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Joon-gu = Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, will establish the Seongnam Municipal Research Institute on the first floor of the Seongnam Global Convergence Center in Pangyo 2nd Techno Valley, Siheung-dong, Sujeong-gu, with the goal of opening in June.

The city announced that it had received permission from the Ministry of Public Administration and Security to establish a municipal administration research institute on the 6th.

The Municipal Administration Research Institute presents a blueprint for city development and serves as the brain for discovering large-scale projects to support it.

In detail, ▲research on major policies and pending issues ▲establishment of a mid- to long-term roadmap for the city ▲preemptive planning and research in response to future demand ▲operation of academic events and exchanges of external cooperation ▲establishment of domestic and international cooperation governance and network ▲establishment of an integrated management system for research and management information do.

Municipal research institutes could only be established in cities with a population of 1 million or more, but with the revision of the Regional Research Institute Act in April last year, the criteria for establishment were eased to cities with a population of 500,000 or more.

Accordingly, Seongnam City promoted the establishment of the Municipal Research Institute as a key pledge project of the 8th civil election, enacted the ‘Ordinance on the Establishment and Operation of the Municipal Research Institute’ on December 19 last year, and secured 3.46 billion won, including establishment reserves and contributions.

We are currently in the process of hiring a research director. Then, operation will begin in earnest through open recruitment for a total of 20 people, including master’s and doctoral research positions and office workers, corporate registration procedures, and restructuring of the 500㎡ office building.

Mayor Shin Sang-jin said, “Seongnam City is a large city with a population of 920,000 and a large number of foreigners and business workers centered around Pangyo Techno Valley, so the actual administrative demand is over 1.5 million.” It will become the best research institute leading the future of the world.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]