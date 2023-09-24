Home » SEOR urges increased investment in cancer research in the face of global growth in cases
SEOR urges increased investment in cancer research in the face of global growth in cases

The Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR) has issued an urgent call to increase investment in cancer research, in view of the expected 47% increase in cancer cases worldwide in the next two decades.

The organization reaffirms its support for the World Declaration for Cancer Research, which advocates strengthening research into the causes, prevention and early detection of cancer, considering them essential factors to control the disease and eventually achieve its cure or transformation into a chronic disease. with high survival rates.

Additionally, he noted that approximately 60% of cancer patients require radiation therapy at some point during their treatment. However, research in this field in Spain is underfunded, with investments below the European average.

In the context of investment in research, Spain is lagging behind with approximately 1.25% of GDP allocated to research, in contrast to 2.18% in the European Union and 2.58% in the United States. Furthermore, it is highlighted that radiotherapy only represents 5% of clinical trials in oncology in Spain, and the country has only 3.7 researchers per thousand inhabitants of working age, compared to 5.1 in the European Union. and 7.4 in the United States.

