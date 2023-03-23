SEOS Energy, the first fintech to provide solar credits to the residential sector in Colombia, in partnership with the Colombian Solar Energy Association (Acosol), received more than US$694,000 from the World Resource Institute and P4G, the largest global initiative to respond climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With this capital, the fintech will facilitate the development of a technological product and will be able to scale its innovative business model throughout Colombia, with which it provides up to 90% financing for the adoption of solar energy at the residential level, allowing people to save up to a 100% on the electricity bill, and shield yourself from high increases in energy rates, while growing and developing the ecosystem of solar energy installers.

“We applied to the P4G program through an invitation we received for our performance at Climate Launchpad, where we were the regional winner for the Americas out of more than 300 Latin American startups. For its part, P4G was an arduous selection process in which more than a thousand alliances worldwide participated and we are proud to be the first Colombian company in the energy industry to receive this contribution,” he explains. Juan Sebastian Pfeifferco-founder and CEO of SEOS Energy.

In this way, SEOS Energy intends to attack the two main barriers to the energy transition in Latin America; the uncertainty regarding whether solar energy works and the lack of green financing mechanisms for the residential sector.

As part of the alliance with Acosol, this incentive will strengthen the union, carry out studies to reduce the existing regulatory barriers in Colombia and facilitate the mass adoption of small-scale solar energy self-generation by the hand of the network of institutional financiers of P4G .