The Development, Oil and Mineral Resources Committee of the House of Representatives, Sana’a, submitted a report to the Council on the gas project agreements.

Appended to the report of the Parliamentary Committee – which was read and discussed on Saturday and Sunday 26/27/2023 before it was returned to the committee for completion – a table prepared by the Ministry of Oil on the revenues of the project for the period from 2009 AD to April 2015 AD.

The Public Funds Prosecution adopted the issue of gas sales contracts in September 2013, and a report was issued by the Central Organization for Control and Accounting No. 1631 and the date of June 1, 2014, indicating the catastrophic losses to Yemen in the gas sales contracts.

An oil expert, Limanat, says that the revenue table attached to the report of the Oil and Development Committee in the House of Representatives, Sana’a, presented incorrect data and contradicts the report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting, especially during the year 2014.

According to the oil expert, the table attached above specified annual sales in tons, as well as in million thermal units, and in the last column it showed the Yemeni government’s share of net profit, royalties, and price improvement. He explained that the annual income from gas exports = the total thermal units sold multiplied by the price of one million thermal units, but the total income (there is no) while the price was absent as well.

And the expert indicated that, according to the agreements, the royalty to the government is 2% of the total income, and it is not returned. Stressing that the royalty is completely absent, noting that by knowing the royalty, we can deduce the total income, and thus calculate the selling price per million BTUs. Pointing out that from knowing the total income after deducting the 2% royalty, capital expenditures and refunded operation are deducted. Pointing out that (there is no). Indicating that net profit = total income minus royalties and expenses recovered.

And the oil expert continued: The Yemeni government’s share was set at 30% of net profits in 2014, indicating that this is determined based on total income and total expenditures.

The expert explained that all data is absent, which means that no one can discuss the selling prices or the level of their adjustment through the Koreans’ adjustment of prices, and the French’s unwillingness to adjust.

He said: In 2014, the government share was $753 million, representing 30% of net profits. Adding that this means that the share of the partners in the net profit amounted to 1757 million dollars, with a net profit of 2510 million dollars in 2014.

Accordingly, you ask the oil expert: Where is the total income? Stressing that this is necessary to know the selling prices in the year 2014 AD, in order to compare them with the previous one to know the extent of improvement in it.

The oil expert noted that the total quantities sold in 2014 amounted to 346 trillion BTUs. He explained that if we take the Korean price adjustment at 12.6% of the price of a barrel, then the selling price to the Koreans in 2014 is $10 per million BTUs, and their share according to contracts is 2 million tons, which equals 104 trillion BTUs, with a total income of $1040 million.

He pointed out that the remaining share is 242 for Swiss and Total companies. Noting that the maximum sales price according to contracts amounted to $5.7 per million BTUs in 2013, as documented in the report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting. Pointing out that the total income from the two companies equals $1379 million, explaining that this means that the total income in 2014 amounted to about $2379 +1040 = $2419 million.

He said: If we look at the share of Yemen in the year 2014 handed over to the House of Representatives, it is 753 million dollars divided by 2419 million dollars, which equals 31% of the total income.

The expert pointed out that the recovery of operating and capital expenditures during the year 2014 was absent, resulting in an imaginary rise in the government’s income to cover up Total and its refusal to provide an adjustment to the prices of Total and Suez.

And he continued: By the end of the year 2022, we heard that Total said: It, taking into account the Yemeni conditions, decided to restrict capital expenditures as debts on Yemen. Considering that this is contrary to the provisions of the agreement, where the partners in the natural gas project benefit from additional profits, it should have been granted to them as part of the recovery of the capital and operational expenses of the project.

The oil expert noted that these inaccuracies in the data are to cover up the profit-sharing equation between the government and partners, which turns in favor of Yemen in adjusting prices and increasing revenues.

He said: Those concerned in the Oil Committee in the House of Representatives are supposed to obtain all the data required by the Ministry of Oil to find out the real selling prices and uncover Total’s manipulation in diverting shipments intended for the US markets to Asian markets to achieve large profits at the expense of Yemen’s rights.

The table below gives more clarifications about what the oil expert said For a comparison between the government’s share according to the device’s report No. 1631 issued on June 4, 2014, with what was recently handed over to the House of Representatives by the Ministry of Oil, attached to the report of the Development, Oil and Mineral Resources Committee.

The selling prices of one million BTUs in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached about $80 per million BTUs. During the period from 2009 to 2014, the selling prices of one million BTUs ranged from 9.6 to 14 dollars, according to the aforementioned report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting.