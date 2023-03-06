Yemenat – special

An oil expert, Limnat, said that the violations of the figures of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting report were amended by the Oil Accounts Department at the Ministry of Oil, Sana’a, after the issuance of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting’s report No. 1636 dated June 1, 2014 based on the data provided by the oil accounts and reviewed for months.

He pointed out that the purpose of the intentional amendment is to nullify the decisions of the Public Funds Prosecution in Memorandum No. 193 issued on June 4, 2014, based on the agency’s report and addressed to the Minister of Oil, to demand that the gas project not be granted additional gas reserves of (2 trillion cubic feet) of gas that is exclusively owned by electrification projects. Marib gas, being outside the allocation for the project with the agreements and sales contracts in force, and it was targeted through falsification of gas reserves numbers in the official documents exchanged between the Ministry of Oil and Total Company).

The expert stressed the need for the Ministry of Oil to demand the difference in selling prices and other compensation to the government from facility fees at the source, losses of domestic gas and crude oil, and cases of deliberate falsification of reserves figures in 2005 AD and misleading the government about gas sales prices for the purpose of bypassing the recommendations of the House of Representatives and passing gas sales contracts from Before the government in August 2005.

The expert stressed the need for the report of the Committee on Development, Oil and Mineral Resources in the House of Representatives, Sana’a, which the House returned to the committee to complete the data, to include the following:

The average selling price of one million BTUs for each year separately, given that the government’s share presented to the Council for each year is a separate issue.

Total income from annual natural gas exports for each year separately.

Calculating the government’s royalty share of the total income independently.

Calculation of capital and operating expenses recovered annually from the total income.

Calculation of net profits for each year.

Calculating the government’s share of the net profits as required by the project agreements.

Calculating the total share of the partners in the net profits.

– Calculating the government’s total share of net profits and royalties.

He pointed out the necessity of putting the data together with what was previously handed over to the House of Representatives in one table. In order for members of the House of Representatives to evaluate the deliberate intention of the Ministry of Oil – as a supervisory body on the implementation of agreements and contracts – to violate the agreements and recommendations of the House of Representatives in a way that harms the supreme economic interest of Yemen.

The oil expert made a number of observations about the data submitted by the Ministry of Oil to the House of Representatives regarding the revenues of the gas project for Yemen from 2009 to April 2014, which are as follows:

The gas development agreement allocated 132.5 million tons of natural gas to the Belhaf project for a period of 25 years, at an annual export rate of 5.3 million tons annually.

The Yemeni LNG Company (French Total Company, operator of Balhaf facilities) presented to the Yemeni government in June 2005 three gas sales contracts aimed at exporting the quantity allocated for the project, 132.5 million tons over 20 years, at a rate of 6.7 million tons annually, without amending the life of the project in the gas development agreements. From 25 to 20 years to fulfill the project’s share of the allocated gas reserves within 20 years instead of 25 years.

According to the expert, the contracts concluded between Total and the gas buyers are:

* The Korean company Ko Gas, with an amount of 39.55 million tons for a period of 20 years, at a rate of 2 million tons annually.

* Swiss Company (French company) with an amount of 50.43 million tons for a period of 20 years, at an annual rate of 2.55 million tons.

* Total Energy Company 42.52 million tons, at an annual rate of 2.15 million tons.

And between the expert, the selling prices between the seller, Total Company, and the buyers above, were as follows:

Kogas Company

The selling price of one million BTUs to the Asian markets is set at a maximum price of $3 per million BTUs, and is adjustable after five years.

Swiss and Total energy companies

Selling price of one million BTUs to the US markets according to the Henry Hub index, with a maximum price of $5.7 per million BTUs during the life of the contracts.

The expert’s notes also included:

The government approved gas sales contracts in August 2005 according to Cabinet Resolution No. 257 of 2005, based on the analysis of the Yemeni Liquefied Natural Gas Company (Total Company) of Yemen’s revenues from the project according to the markets and prices specified above, despite showing high prices to the government in the offer. Submitted to the Council of Ministers on August 9, 2005 by Total Company. The purpose is to bypass Parliament’s recommendations No. 675 of July 12, 2005 to prevent the government from signing gas sales contracts except after guaranteeing the selling price according to the actual prices in the Asian markets and neighboring countries, and not accepting the established sales prices. On oil prices and Henry Hebb’s indices for the period 95 to 96 A.D., in addition to those irregularities, the oil expert pointed out:

– Total fraud and changing the target markets by exporting 70% of the total amount of gas sold to the American markets to the Asian and European markets

– According to the report of the Central Organization for Control and Accounting No. 1636 issued on June 1, 2014 AD, the following was done:

* An agreement between Total (under the name of the Yemen LNG Company – as a gas seller) with Suez in 2009, and the Ministry of Oil’s ratification of the agreement that specified to Suez the right to transfer gas shipments from the US markets to the Asian and European markets, and to share the increase in profits as a result The differences in selling prices of America, Asia and Europe between Total and Suez are 50%, and this is a gross violation of what the government approved and a fraud by Total to exploit gas exports for its benefit.

* An agreement was reached between Total Company (under the name of the Yemen LNG Company – as a gas seller) with Total Energy Company on February 4, 2012 AD, and the Ministry of Oil ratified the agreement that specified Total’s right to transfer gas shipments from the US markets to the Asian and European markets and share The increase in profits is a result of the selling prices of America, Asia and Europe between Total and Suez at 50% for the Yemen Liquefied Gas Company (Total), 30% for Total and 20% for the Yemeni government. This is a gross violation of what the government approved and a fraud by Total to exploit gas exports. in her favour.

And the expert stated that what was presented to the House of Representatives is:

– The quantities sold and the share of the government, and the selling prices were not recorded for each year, and how the net profits are allocated between the government and the partners in accordance with the provisions of the agreements. The purpose is to show high revenues for the government in 2014 for the purpose of covering up for Total and not asking it to adjust the selling prices because it violated what was agreed upon with the government when concluding contracts and prices changed Gas was sold in a very big way in the period from 2009 to 2013 AD and thereafter compared to what the situation was when the project agreements were concluded in 95 AD and amended at the end of the year 96 AD with the entry of Hunt and Exxon as partners in the project.

– In point 4 under the table of data delivered by the Ministry of Oil to the Development, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Committee, the number of transferred shipments was mentioned, and no selling prices were mentioned at all nor how to determine the Yemeni government’s share, and whether the procedures are compatible with the agreements and preserve Yemen’s rights or are in the interest of Total.. ?

The oil expert noted that the government agreed to Total, under the name of the Yemeni LNG Company, to sell to itself, through the Swiss and Total Energy Company, 70% of the gas allocated for the project to the American markets, according to the Henry Hebb index prices, which only work in America, and it is considered the lowest selling price. Gas in the world, while globally the price of one million BTUs is determined by 17.2% with the price of a barrel of oil.

The expert pointed out that before the start of exporting gas, Total, under the name of the Yemen LNG Company, agrees with the Swiss company to transfer gas shipments from the American markets to the Asian and European markets, and the increase in profit is divided between them by 50% for each of them, while the Ministry of Oil approves the agreement. Considering that this is harmful to the country and contrary to contracts and agreements.

The expert explained that in February 2012, Total made an agreement with Total Energy to transfer shipments from the US markets to Asia and Europe, so that the profits are divided as follows:

* 50% for the Yemen Natural Gas Company

* 30% for Total

* 20% for the government

* The Ministry of Oil approves the agreement.

And you ask: Who monitors how many shipments..? And who monitors the selling prices in the markets authorized to it.. And who acknowledged that the government share is 20% of those profits in flagrant violation of the agreements and contracts in force away from the House of Representatives and the government..?

He added: Today, the Ministry of Oil presents vague statements to the House of Representatives…? Considering that this issue must be stopped a lot by the House of Representatives and an evaluation of all violations of Total and those in its orbit from the enforcers of the Ministry of Oil of the project agreements and sales contracts concluded and approved by the House of Representatives and its repeated recommendations in this regard.

You also ask the expert: What are the documents concluded between the ministry and the buyer? To what extent is it compatible with the profit-sharing mechanism in the agreements? And the extent to which the agreements were approved to grant the Ministry of Oil those powers and the House of Representatives was absent. Describing it all as a disaster.