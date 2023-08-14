Home » Septuagenarian’s Suspicious Death Sheds Light on Possible Gender Violence
News

Septuagenarian’s Suspicious Death Sheds Light on Possible Gender Violence

by admin
Septuagenarian’s Suspicious Death Sheds Light on Possible Gender Violence

Police Investigate Suspicion of Gender Violence in the Death of a Septuagenarian

By [Your Name]

Bayamón, Puerto Rico – The Police are currently investigating a potential case of gender violence in the death of a septuagenarian woman who was hospitalized for several days in Bayamón. The victim, identified as Dalma Alicea, 70, was admitted to Doctors’ Center last Wednesday after her partner reported that she had fallen out of bed.

However, upon examining Alicea, the attending doctor discovered serious injuries including intracranial bleeding, rib fractures, a perforated lung, and extensive bruising. Concerned about the discrepancy between her injuries and the reported fall, the doctor promptly alerted the authorities.

Wilmarie Natal, Alicea’s daughter, expressed her suspicions about the 65-year-old man who claimed to be her mother’s partner. Natal disclosed to Telenoticias that she believes her mother had been physically assaulted by the man, who had recently moved in with her after they met on social media. According to Natal, the accused had gradually isolated her mother from her friends and family.

The Bayamón CIC inspector and director, Robert Ramos, confirmed the ongoing investigation of the case by the Homicide division. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of Alicea’s death. Ramos emphasized that the police have not ruled out any potential angles while investigating this tragic incident.

The possibility that gender violence played a role in Alicea’s death highlights the urgent need to address and eradicate domestic violence. If confirmed, this case would be a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by many individuals, especially women, within abusive relationships.

See also  Xi Jinping's first post-pandemic trip and meeting with Putin send diplomatic signals to third term - BBC News

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dalma Alicea’s death continues, and authorities are committed to ensuring justice for her.

You may also like

Message of the Holy Father Francis to the...

The last voyage of Lucio Spinozzi – Venice

Two deceased is the result of an accident...

faith and trust

Mayor Zhao Hongyu Conveys Important Instructions from General...

Mediterranean University – Articles

Criminals take a car with one of its...

Election of Prosecutor, Comptroller, Registrar and Auditor were...

No Meloni-Bonaccini clash or Nordio’s visit to prison,...

Medical students from the UPE give a talk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy