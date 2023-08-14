Septuagenarian’s Suspicious Death Sheds Light on Possible Gender Violence

Police Investigate Suspicion of Gender Violence in the Death of a Septuagenarian

Bayamón, Puerto Rico – The Police are currently investigating a potential case of gender violence in the death of a septuagenarian woman who was hospitalized for several days in Bayamón. The victim, identified as Dalma Alicea, 70, was admitted to Doctors’ Center last Wednesday after her partner reported that she had fallen out of bed.

However, upon examining Alicea, the attending doctor discovered serious injuries including intracranial bleeding, rib fractures, a perforated lung, and extensive bruising. Concerned about the discrepancy between her injuries and the reported fall, the doctor promptly alerted the authorities.

Wilmarie Natal, Alicea’s daughter, expressed her suspicions about the 65-year-old man who claimed to be her mother’s partner. Natal disclosed to Telenoticias that she believes her mother had been physically assaulted by the man, who had recently moved in with her after they met on social media. According to Natal, the accused had gradually isolated her mother from her friends and family.

The Bayamón CIC inspector and director, Robert Ramos, confirmed the ongoing investigation of the case by the Homicide division. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of Alicea’s death. Ramos emphasized that the police have not ruled out any potential angles while investigating this tragic incident.

The possibility that gender violence played a role in Alicea’s death highlights the urgent need to address and eradicate domestic violence. If confirmed, this case would be a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by many individuals, especially women, within abusive relationships.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dalma Alicea’s death continues, and authorities are committed to ensuring justice for her.

