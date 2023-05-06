Sequestration of 40 million from an entrepreneur linked to the Camorra – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

Assets for around 40 million euros attributable to the entrepreneur Carmine Chianese, a 62-year-old from Melito di Napoli, considered to be close to organized crime in Campania, were seized by the Guardia di Finanza of Naples and Bologna.

The seizure decree – issued by the Section for the Application of Prevention Measures of the Court of Naples (President Teresa Areniello) at the request of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate – concerns several assets (movable and immovable) also in the name of his relatives (wife and daughters) .

The investigations by the Gico of the economic-financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Naples have ascertained “the existence of income declared completely irrelevant and decidedly inconsistent with the financial, patrimonial and corporate investments made in the period 2020-2021”.

As a result, in application of the provisions of the “Anti-Mafia Code”, 103 buildings located in Melito di Napoli, 7 financial relationships, a car (a Toyota), two corporate compendiums and the shares of two companies were seized.

The entrepreneur has already been sentenced in the first instance to four years’ imprisonment for having laundered money obtained through insurance scams carried out by a person close to various Camorra clans, who was also the recipient of a kidnapping last December. Furthermore, Carmine Chianese is also accused in the trial on a serious matter of illegal subdivision and aggravated fraud against the Municipality of Melito, the so-called speculation of the Parco Primavera, concerning the transformation of a commercial area into a residential area, in which the involvement of the Di Lauro clan and, subsequently, of the splinter clan. (HANDLE).