Serbia in shock and mourning / Serbia / Areas / Home





In two days, Serbia witnessed two massacres in which 17 people died and several were injured, many of whom were minors. Unheard-of facts that have shocked the country so far. The news of the events and the behavior of the media and politicians after the massacres

The morning of May 3rd 13-year-old KK entered the school he attended, “Vladislav Ribnikar”, in central Belgrade, took a pistol out of his backpack and shot and killed a janitor and two students. Then he continued along the corridor, reloaded his pistol, entered the classroom reserved for history lessons, shooting the teacher and the students.

Eight students and a janitor were killed, while a teacher and six students are hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

After the shooting KK went out to the schoolyard, called the police and turned himself in. In his backpack, in addition to the 9 caliber pistol with which he fired, there were four Molotov cocktails and a small caliber weapon.

Veselin Milić, the head of the Belgrade police, said that KK had been planning the massacre for some time and had a list of the students it intended to kill.

His parents were also arrested along with KK. The father is suspected of having failed to keep the weapons with the necessary diligence, thus seriously endangering public safety.

The noise of the news and the silence of suffering

It is difficult to trace the history of news, statements, misinformation and speculation that occurred that day. And it is even more difficult to describe the climate of disbelief, shock and sadness that spread throughout the country as news of the massacre and the victims continued to arrive.

Only a few media behaved in a professional manner, the others competed to see who was faster and more detailed in giving a portrait of the killer boy, reporting that he was a commendable student, coming from a good family from which he had received an education Spartan, mistreated at school, who practiced shooting with his father and who had taken his weapons from a safe kept in the house.

At the same time, however, many media continued to report the statements allegedly made by the police, according to which the boy is an insensitive and shrewd villain, aware of the fact that, as a minor, he is not criminally liable and therefore cannot end up in prison. Some of this information was released by President Aleksandar Vučić. It is not the first time that Vučić has publicly revealed details that emerged in the context of the investigation, details which in this case also concern the private life of a family.

Once the judicial inspection was concluded, citizens began to gather spontaneously in front of the school where the shooting took place. The day after the tragedy, the area surrounding the school was inundated with students from various schools in the capital who organized on social media to come and express their condolences. For days now, a surreal silence has reigned in the streets around the school, usually full of children and noise from the clubs. Citizens, parents and children continue to go in front of the school, carrying white flowers, toys and sweets, writing messages and lighting candles.

Serbian citizens are in shock because, although several multiple murders had occurred in Serbia in the past, this is the first time that a massacre has occurred inside a school. Dismay reigns in the region, days of mourning have also been declared in neighboring Montenegro and in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Throughout the region, from Zagreb to Pristina, candles are lit in memory of the killed boys.

Wreaths of flowers and candles placed in front of the Ribnikar school (photo A. Riha)

In recent days, various hypotheses have circulated on the reasons behind the tragedy that occurred in Belgrade, from those that insist on the violent legacy of the wars of the 1990s, to those according to which the media controlled by the government and the same leadership in power daily send messages that trivialize, and even encourage crime, passing through statements that place emphasis on the constant increase in violence between peers and the degradation of the school system and traditional values. The now former Minister of Education Branko Ružić even declared that the massacre in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school is a consequence of exposure to “video games and Western values”.

It seems that, in this cacophony of opinions and analyses, the voice least listened to is that of the psychologists who have warned about the so-called phenomenon of copycat , whereby media coverage of mass murders increases the likelihood of similar crimes happening again in the following days. A scenario we witnessed in the aftermath of the tragedy in Belgrade.

Another massacre

The morning after the massacre in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school, a fifteen-year-old girl entered the building of the “Ruđer Bošković” high school – which she had attended for a certain period, only to leave it on her own initiative – and with a kitchen knife attacked a peer of hers and then also a teacher who tried to stop her. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. Then later in the day they occurred several accidents inside some schools in the capital as attempts to imitate the massacre carried out in the “Ribnikar” school.

On the same day, the police had to intervene twenty-five times in different parts of the country because of – as President Vučić said – “horrendous behavior of young people who imitate the killer”, but also because of false reports of alleged incidents.

Then in the evening a new tragedy happened. In the village of Dubona, near Mladenovac, a short distance from Belgrade, Uroš Blažić, 21, opened fire with an automatic weapon after an argument, before continuing the shooting in the nearby villages of Malo Orašje and Šepšin. He killed eight people and injured thirteen others. The youngest victim was fifteen, the oldest twenty-five.

The hunt for the assassin continued throughout the night, with the deployment of about six hundred agents from the special units and helicopters of the Serbian police, and ended the next morning with the arrest of Blažić. During the inspection of his house, numerous illegally held weapons were found. Once again, President Vučić revealed various details that emerged from the investigation, recounting that, when asked by the police as to why he fired, the assassin replied by repeating just one word: contempt.

In the end Vučić defined this second massacre as a terrorist act, motivating this explanation with the fact that “Generation 88” was written on the shirt worn by the assassin, a writing which, according to the president, alludes to the eighth letter of the alphabet Latin and the Nazi salute Heil Hitler. When it later emerged that the writing is linked to a simple school trip, the media, in an attempt to remedy the damage caused by Vučić’s comment, shifted the discussion to KK, and now write that in reality the perpetrator of the first massacre admired Hitler. This is just one of many examples of the schizophrenic reporting of such tragedies that is encouraged by the comments of the ruling leadership.





Videos by Massimo Moratti

Government measures and opposition protests

The fact has not gone unnoticed that none of the leaders of the state, neither the president nor the prime minister, went to the site of the massacres in Belgrade and that of Mladenovac to express their condolences together with the citizens. In front of the Belgrade school gate there were only Branko Ružić, former education minister, Danica Grujičić, health minister, and the patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Porfirije. Aleksandar Šapić, mayor of Belgrade, placed a wreath in memory of the victims under the window of his office in the city council headquarters, located a few hundred meters from the site of the massacre.

Meanwhile the government has approved a series of measures in response to last week’s massacres. The law on weapons and ammunition will be amended, tougher penalties will be introduced and a thirty-day deadline has been established within which citizens can return illegally held weapons without incurring penalties. President Vučić proposed lowering the age limit for criminal responsibility from 14 to 12 and even suggested reinstating the death penalty, but – as he himself stated – it was Prime Minister Brnabić who dissuaded him from doing so idea since inconsistent with European standards.

The succession of confused messages, often even wrong, which marked the days following the massacres, prompted the opposition and many citizens to gather after the days of national mourning and to organize I cut to Belgrade and in other cities across the country to protest the violence.

Before the start of the protest, during one of his speeches President Vučić declared that the opposition is “the worst scum that sees its only political opportunity in the tragedy of Serbia”, to then add: “We will always have to fight against these hyenas , for the salvation and future of our country!”. So soon the focus shifted from crime to politics.

The opposition is calling for the resignation of members of the Regulatory Body for Electronic Media (REM), the timely suspension of media programs that promote violence and the dismissal of ministers who objectively bear part of the responsibility for the recent massacres. One of the opposition’s demands was granted on the eve of the protest: Education Minister Branko Ružić resigned.

Contrary to the announcements of the regime media, which predicted chaos and violence in the streets, the citizens, who took to the streets en masse to protest, marched through the streets of Belgrade in a silent commemorative procession, while in Novi Sad they threw flowers in the Danube, thus expressing his pain for the victims.

Serbia is still in shock and one of the messages we will remember after the recent massacres is the one written at the entrance to the Vladislav Ribnikar school: “Talk to the children”.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribers to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by