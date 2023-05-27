Home » Serbian President Vucic resigns from party leadership | Current Europe | DW
“This is the last evening that I speak to you as Chairman of the SNS,” said Aleksandar Vucic at a mass rally of the nationalist Presidential Party in of Serbia Capital Belgrade. The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is holding a party conference this Saturday. Vucic did not announce who should succeed him as his successor at the head of the party.

Since 2012, the Serbian President has held various positions in determining the country’s fortunes. Critics accuse him of an authoritarian style of government. His resignation from the top of the SNS is of little consequence. Vucic and his followers control most of the media, the judiciary and part of the economy.

Largest people’s assembly in Serbian history?

For Friday evening, Vucic had announced “the largest people’s gathering in Serbia’s history” and promised at least 140,000 participants. Since Friday morning, people from all over the country have been arriving in Belgrade by bus and train. According to human rights groups and the media, some protesters were urged to participate.

Supporters of the president gathered in the Serbian capital on Friday evening

The rally under the motto ‘Serbia hopes’ was held in response from the government to the demonstrations led by the opposition, in which tens of thousands of people have repeatedly demonstrated against gun violence in recent weeks. Serbian society was shaken by two rampages that killed a total of 18 people. Opponents of Vucic are demanding an end to the glorification of violence in pro-government media and the resignation of the interior minister and the head of the secret service.

rb/AR (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

