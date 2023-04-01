Two sovereign 3:0 victories against the Erzbergmadln Trofaiach 2 and the HIB Volleys Graz paved the way to the championship for the SG Mühlviertel Volleys at the weekend. The players received the championship trophy for winning the second volleyball league on Saturday evening, to the loud cheers of the fans. Coach Lydia Trauner’s team had previously delivered a masterful game against HIB Graz in many respects