Sergeant Cleared of Criminal Liability in Death of Marine Recruit at Parris Island

Sergeant Cleared of Criminal Liability in Marine Recruit’s Death

PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – In a highly anticipated verdict, Sergeant Steven Smiley has been found not guilty of negligent homicide and four other charges related to the death of 19-year-old Marine recruit Private First Class Dalton Beals. The military jury’s decision was announced on Friday, following a trial that captivated the nation.

The defense team successfully argued, with the support of medical experts, that Beals’ death was not solely caused by Sergeant Smiley’s actions. They asserted that a pre-existing heart condition played a significant role in the young recruit’s tragic demise. The prosecution’s argument, on the other hand, centered around the claim that Smiley had pushed Beals too hard, causing him to suffer a fatal heart attack.

“We are pleased with the jury’s decision to clear my client of all criminal charges. It was a fair and just verdict,” stated Smiley’s defense attorney.

While the sergeant has been acquitted of the most serious charges, he was found guilty of violating an order that prohibits drill instructors from insulting recruits. Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Smiley had referred to the recruits with derogatory names such as “pigs,” “war pigs,” and “sweet bacon” during their training. The jury, however, is still deliberating on the appropriate sentence for this offense.

The tragic incident occurred on June 4, 2021, during a grueling exercise known as “the Crucible,” which marks the culmination of 13 weeks of training at Parris Island, one of the country’s two Navy training stations. Beals, a 2020 graduate of Pennsville Memorial High School in Pennsville, New Jersey, tragically lost his life during this rigorous exercise.

Days before Beals began the Crucible, his mother had posted on Facebook, expressing her pride and excitement for her son’s journey to become a sailor. She described the exercise, which included 48 miles (77 kilometers) of hiking while carrying heavy equipment, as the “last leg” of his transformation into a Marine.

As the verdict was read, emotions ran high in the courtroom. Smiley’s wife wept in her seat behind the sergeant, while Beals’ mother, Stacie Beveridge Beals, declined to comment at this time.

As the trial concluded, Sergeant Smiley took a moment to address Beals’ family directly. “I’m sorry for what happened to your son,” he said, expressing his empathy. He admitted that if something similar happened to his own family, he “wouldn’t know what to do.”

The verdict in the highly publicized case has elicited strong reactions from both the Marine Corps community and the wider public. Questions remain about the safety and well-being of recruits during training exercises like the Crucible, as well as the enforcement of regulations and expectations for those entrusted with their care.

The sentencing for Smiley’s violation of the order against insulting recruits is expected to be announced in the coming days. Regardless of the outcome, the impact of this tragic incident on the Beals family and the Marine Corps community as a whole will undoubtedly be long-lasting.

