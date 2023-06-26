Sergio Fajardo’s taunt to Gustavo Petro for calling citizens “careers”

Fico Gutiérrez’s warning to Petro for regional elections

As he has done lately, former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez criticized the president’s management Gustavo Petro.

He also pointed out that the “recovery of the country” will take place in local (departmental and municipal) elections. In that he seems to be very confident one of the chips on the right in Medellín.

He has been in office for 10 months and has not realized that he is President. What I am sure of is that today she would not win the Presidency. I am also sure that we will recover the main cities in the October elections and that is where the recovery of the country will begin.

In a recent survey, the Polimétrica de Cifras y Conceptos, showed that the image of President Petro has a 55% disapproval. As soon as he heard the news, the president adopted a position of denial and assured that, if there were presidential elections in the shortest term, he would win them again.

Despite the headline, this survey that coincides with ours that put our favorable image between 42 and 47% reflects one thing. If there were presidential elections tomorrow and I could run, I would win again. Thank you Colombian people.

