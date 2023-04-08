Home News Sergio Higuita was left out of the podium in the Tour of the Basque Country
Sergio Higuita was left out of the podium in the Tour of the Basque Country

Sergio Higuita, fought with all his might in the last stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, but could not place himself on the podium of the competition. The Colombian, who had won the fifth stage on Friday, finished in sixth place in the general classification, 1′ 37″ behind the winner, Jonas Vingegaard, champion of the last Tour de France.

On the last day, Higuita achieved a creditable fifth place, 49 seconds behind the Dane, who took the victory in the sixth and final stage of the competition, held in Eibar. For Vingegaard, this victory has a special symbolic value ahead of the Tour de France, which will start in less than three months.

The small group of escapees made up of Esteban Chaves, Ruben Guerreiro, Attila Valter and Steven Kruijswijk enlivened the queen stage this Saturday, before being caught up by Vingegaard on the climb up Izúa, the sixth and penultimate difficulty of the day. The Dane finished the stage almost 50 seconds ahead of the chasing group and also took the green jersey, that is, the points classification.

In the final overall, Vingegaard prevailed over Mikel Landa, who finished second, at one minute and twelve seconds, and Ion Izagirre, who finished third, at one minute and 29 seconds. Izagirre, for his part, managed to get on the podium for the sixth time in the Tour of the Basque Country, thanks to the four bonus seconds achieved with his third place in the last stage. The one in the mountains was for Jon Barrenetxea and the best youngster was the American Brandon McNulty (UAE).

Despite not having reached the podium in the Vuelta al País Vasco, Sergio Higuita continues to be a promise of Colombian cycling and will surely give rise to talk in future competitions.

