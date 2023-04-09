The Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) confirmed his favoritism for the last stage of the 62 Itzulia Basque Country and finished off the task in the Basque race with a third partial victory, this one alone, to accompany a general in which up to the The last day had the competition of Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) but the decisive day was not even that. Sergio Higuita came sixth at 1.37.

The Nordic runner, though “no problem with heat” of these days, he finished off the test with an exhibition on the last day with start and finish in Eibar that confirmed him as the best in one of his “favorite races”. An Itzulia in which he wins for the first time and succeeds cyclists from the entity in the list of winners, among the last outstanding ones who wore the ‘txapela’ of winner, Primoz Roglic, Alberto Contador or Alejandro Valverde.

This Saturday, in a short and explosive stage with 137.8 kilometers and seven scoring climbs, three in the First Division, he prevailed in the style of the new times, with an attack at almost 30 km. from the finish line and less than a minute ahead of his pursuers because he relaxed in the last meters celebrating the victory.

Second in the stage was the British James Knox (Soudal Quick-Step)at 47, and third winner of 2019, Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), to whom the 4 bonus seconds give him a place on the overall podium. As the joy that the Gipuzkoan showed at the finish line made clear, leading the small follower groups.

Together with Izagirre, third at 1.29, accompanied Vingegaard on the final podium for Landa, second at 1.12. Fourth, fifth and sixth were the French David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), the Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar) and the Colombian Sergio Higuita (BORA), at 1.31, 1.36 and 1.37, respectively.

The Danish Vingegaard imposed conditions on his pursuers, such as Sergio Higuita

Vingegaard has won in the manner of the Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoelthe new generation that is turning all the books and all the canons of cycling history upside down.

What happened this Saturday would have been signed by any of the components of such an already illustrious ‘repoker’ of runners who is marking the new times. In which there is also room for the image offered by the winner one kilometer from the finish line, looking at the television camera smiling and sending kisses to all those who rejoice with him. That surely there will be many before the enormous superiority of him and the show given.