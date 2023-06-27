Home » Sergio Jaramillo and Héctor Abad survive a bombing in Ukraine
Sergio Jaramillo and Héctor Abad survive a bombing in Ukraine

Former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and Writer Héctor Abad Faciolince managed to escape unharmed from an attack in Ukraine.

In a tragic incident in eastern Ukraine, renowned former peace commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and writer Héctor Abad Faciolince were dining at a restaurant in the center of Kramatorsk when the establishment was the target of a devastating attack. The event took place in the middle of the war with Russia.

«Tonight, while we were having dinner at the RAI pizzeria restaurant in Kramatorsk with Victoria Amelina, an extraordinary Ukrainian writer, and the great journalist Catalina Gómez, we were the object of a Russian attack with a cruise missile launched against the restaurant, which part plus a shopping complex. It is the usual meeting place for international correspondents and society in Kramatorsk,” they said in a recently issued joint statement.

In said attack, according to preliminary information, four civilians died and dozens of people were injured.

“Sergio Jaramillo, Héctor Abad Faciolince and Catalina Gómez are fine and only suffered minor injuries. But Victoria Amelina is in critical condition due to a skull injury, probably caused by the glass and beams that flew,” they added.

Firmly condemning the act of violence, those affected declared: “We reject this new criminal attack by Russia against the population of Kramatorsk, which already in April of last year had seen 63 civilians die when Russia launched a missile on the train station. Attacking civilian places is a barbaric act.”

