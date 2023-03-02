news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 02 – “My sister would never have killed herself therefore for me the prosecutor’s thesis is not valid. I ask for a deepening of the investigations and for this reason that Liliana’s body is exhumed”. It was Sergio Resinovich, brother of Liliana, who asked for it again, the 63-year-old woman who disappeared in Trieste on December 14 and was found weeks later, on January 5, lifeless, in two large bags and with her head closed in two plastic bags. plastic. Sergio Resinovich spoke last night in connection with the episode of “Chi l’ha visto?” while in the studio were Claudio Sterpin, Liliana’s lover, and the lawyer Nicodemo Gentile.



Sterpin underlined that “Liliana is portrayed as weak, fragile, instead she was a very determined woman”. She was when she “years ago she had decided to marry Sebastiano Visintin against the opinions of many of her, and she did it, and now when she had decided to separate from him”.



Absent her husband, Visintin, who did not want to be interviewed, as was indicated in the broadcast.



Resinovich also reiterated his hypothesis on his sister’s death: “She had an argument with someone, she got punched or slapped, as can be deduced from the marks on her face, and at that point her head was stuffed into bags causing her death “.



“She had told me – recalled Sterpin – that if she had stayed even just a year next to me, she would have crowned her dream” of love.



During the episode, footage of meetings and parties Liliana had attended and photos of affectionate messages sent to Sterpin with a cell phone were broadcast.



