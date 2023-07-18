Serial Con Artist Behind Bars: Hiran Mazaira Arrested for Violating Probation

Title: Notorious Conman Arrested for Violating Probation in Florida

Subtitle: Alleged unlicensed contractor charged with grand theft and fraud

Orlando, FL – Hiran Mazaira, a notorious conman with a long history of fraudulent activities, has been arrested in Orlando for allegedly violating his probation in a grand burglary case in Lee County. Mazaira stands accused of scamming multiple victims across Florida by posing as a licensed contractor, charging exorbitant fees for kitchen remodeling services, and disappearing without completing the work.

Fernando López, a resident of Key West who fell prey to Mazaira’s scams, expressed his desire to see the fraudster face the consequences of his actions. “What I want is for him to pay the price for everything he has done,” said López.

Public records reveal that Mazaira had already spent a day behind bars in Lee County after being convicted of grand theft and practicing as an unlicensed contractor in 2015. In another incident in Manatee County, he was found guilty of grand theft for keeping money from a remodeling project that he failed to complete, but later returned the funds.

Additionally, Mazaira has an ongoing arrest warrant in Broward County for similar charges and a history of fraud in Miami-Dade County. María Álvarez, one of Mazaira’s alleged victims, identified the conman at the Miami-Dade Department of Regulation and Economic Resources. Álvarez expressed her relief and happiness upon hearing news of his arrest.

Esther Fonseca, another victim who lost $6,600 after Mazaira failed to honor their contract in Delray Beach, has been actively reaching out to other victims across the state in an attempt to rally against the fraudster. She is determined to see Mazaira held accountable for his actions and to prevent him from continuing to evade the law.

“He works in isolation with people on a certain amount of money, and people don’t connect. This time, for reasons of the universe or God or whatever, we connected,” alleges Fonseca.

Victims who contacted Telemundo 51 Responds a month ago in an effort to shed light on this case are eagerly waiting to see what fate awaits Mazaira. López emphasizes the need for justice, stating, “I know that it will be very difficult to recover the money… but that he pays it and that he is in jail for a long time.”

Throughout the investigation, attempts to reach Mazaira for comment were unsuccessful due to his incarceration in the Lee County Jail and pending charges in Broward County. A hearing has been scheduled for August, and it remains unclear if Mazaira has legal representation.

As concerned citizens continue to raise awareness about the actions of this notorious fraudster, they hope to see justice prevail and prevent future victims from falling prey to Mazaira’s deceitful schemes.

