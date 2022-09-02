Home News Serial robber of pharmacies in Milan arrested: set up by telecemere
Serial robber of pharmacies in Milan arrested: set up by telecemere

The video surveillance cameras recorded two shots of the serial robber of pharmacies in Milan: first the attempted robbery in a pharmacy in via Farini, then the shot in the one in via Maciachini. The man, a 49-year-old Italian with numerous criminal records, always acted in the same way: he approached the cashier threatening the pharmacists with a knife to collect the loot. The Flying Squad and Flying Squad patrols intercepted the man who tried to escape on the subway. Stopped in the mezzanine of the station, he was the recipient of an arrest warrant for accumulation of sentence and in possession of 330 euros in cash just taken and returned to the pharmacy. Thanks to the discovery of the clothes used for other shots and the images of the cameras, he is held responsible for another five episodes.

