Serie A 2022 – 2023, advances and postponements 36th and 37th Day live TV DAZN and Sky Sport



Back to the Future! Three Italian teams in the three European finals, as straddling the eighties and nineties when Italian football dominated in Europa. The Italian Renaissance continues thanks to Inter, Rome and Fiorentina who update their European history and allow the Serie A TIM to be the most represented championship in the finals.

It had already happened on four occasions to have an Italian in every final: in 1988/89 when Milan won the Champions Cup, il Napoli the Coppa Uefa and the Sampdoria chase the Cup Winners’ Cup; the following year with wins by Milan (Champions), Samp (Cups) e Juventus (UEFA); in 1992/93 with the Milan defeated in the final of Champions Cup and the Parma and the Juve winners in the other two finals and finally the following year with Milan, Parma e Inter on the roof ofEuropa.

29 years later history repeats itself: Wednesday 31 May at Puskás Arena di Budapestthe Roma led by Jose Mourinhoafter taking out the Bayer Leverkusenwill challenge the Sevillecapable of eliminating the Juventus only after extra time, to win theEuropa League. Seven days later, atEden Arena in PragueIl West Ham will face the Fiorentinaheroic in overturning the defeat of the first leg Franks against the Baselin the final of Europa Conference Leaguea trophy won by the Giallorossi in the first edition played in 2022 And then the grand finale: the final act of the Champions League 2022/23 will be held atAtaturk Olympic Stadium Of Istanbul and will feature theInter by Simon Inzaghiwho prevailed in the double derby against Milanand the Manchester City at Pep Guardiolacapable of eliminating the Real Madrid of Charles Ancelotti. In the middle of the final of Frecciarossa Italian Cup on May 24th at Romawhich will pit two of the three European protagonists against each other: Fiorentina and Inter (exclusive live on Canale 5)

Calendar in handit will be a season finale to be experienced among the last 270 minutes in Serie A TIM and the final four. A wonderful season, which started at Mid-August, which will live a literally crazy epilogue. In Serie A TIMwith the Napoli already champion, 6 teams will compete for access to the next edition of the Champions League, Europa League e Conference League. The salvation race will also come alive: 3 matches to determine who will be able to conquer the permanence in Serie A TIM also for next season. And then, for the fans of Roma, Fiorentina ed Inter, 3 European finals to be experienced, plus that of Frecciarossa Italian Cup with one goal: to permanently bring back the Serie A TIM on the roof ofEuropa!

Not even a moment’s break and Friday 19 May will start the 36th day with Sassuolo-Monza at 20.45. Saturday Cremonese-Bologna at 18.00, Atalanta-Hellas Verona to follow and Milan-Sampdoria in the evening. Sunday at 12.30 Lecce-Speziathen at 15.00 Turin-Fiorentina. At 18.00 is scheduled Napoli-Inter while at dinner time they will take the field Udinese and Lazio. Monday Rome-Salernitana ed Empoli-Juventus. Final of Frecciarossa Italian Cup Between Inter and Fiorentina Wednesday 24 May at 9pmRome Olympic (live Channel 5).

Will be Salernitana-Udinese to open the penultimate round of the championship, Friday 26 May at 18.30, followed by Sampdoria-Sassuolo in the evening. The following day it Spicehunting for salvation points, will host the Torino at 15.00, the Fiorentina he will deal with the Roma al Franks at 18.00 while Inter-Atalanta will close the Saturday program. The last two challenges could already say something more about the race for European placings. Sunday at lunchtime it will be the turn ofHellas Verona try to get save points against theEmpoliwhile at 15.00 they will take the field Bologna e Napoli e Monza e Lecce. At 18.00 another potentially delicate challenge between Lazio e Cremona while at 20.45 there will be the grand finale: the big match between Juventus e Milan which will be giving away very heavy points in key Champions. Then Wednesday 31 the final of Europa League a Budapest Between Seville e Roma before the last day of Serie A TIM scheduled for the weekend of 4 June.

SERIE A TIM 2022/2023 TELEVISION PROGRAMMING OF THE MATCHES



36per DAY

19/05/2023 Friday 20.45 SASSUOLO – MONZA CO-EXCLUSIVE DAZN + SKY

+ 20/05/2023 Saturday 15.00 CREMONESE – BOLOGNA DAZN EXCLUSIVE

20/05/2023 Saturday 18.00 ATALANTA – HELLAS VERONA DAZN EXCLUSIVE

20/05/2023 Saturday 20.45 MILAN – SAMPDORIA CO-EXCLUSIVE DAZN + SKY

+ 21/05/2023 Sunday 12.30 LECCE – SPEZIA CO-EXCLUSIVE DAZN + SKY

+ 21/05/2023 Sunday 15.00 TURIN – FIORENTINA DAZN EXCLUSIVE

21/05/2023 Sunday 18.00 NAPLES – INTER DAZN EXCLUSIVE

21/05/2023 Sunday 20.45 UDINESE – LAZIO DAZN EXCLUSIVE

22/05/2023 Monday 18.30 ROME – SALERNITANA DAZN EXCLUSIVE

22/05/2023 Monday 20.45 EMPOLI – JUVENTUS DAZN EXCLUSIVE

38per DAY

26/05/2023 Friday 18:30 SALERNITANA – UDINESE DAZN EXCLUSIVE

26/05/2023 Friday 20:45 SAMPDORIA – SASSUOLO DAZN + SKY

+ 27/05/2023 Saturday 15:00 SPEZIA – TURIN DAZN EXCLUSIVE

27/05/2023 Saturday 18:00 FIORENTINA – ROME DAZN EXCLUSIVE

27/05/2023 Saturday 20:45 INTER – ATALANTA DAZN + SKY

+ 28/05/2023 Sunday 12:30 HELLAS VERONA – EMPOLI DAZN + SKY

+ 28/05/2023 Sunday 15:00 BOLOGNA – NAPLES DAZN EXCLUSIVE

28/05/2023 Sunday 15:00 MONZA – LECCE DAZN EXCLUSIVE

28/05/2023 Sunday 18:00 LAZIO – CREMONESE DAZN EXCLUSIVE

28/05/2023 Sunday 20:45 JUVENTUS – MILAN DAZN EXCLUSIVE

