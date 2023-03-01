The Competition and Market Authority, in its meeting of 28 February 2023, resolved to submit to a public consultation the Guidelines for the centralized marketing of audiovisual rights, proposed for a period of five Sports Seasons (in particular : the 2024/2025 – 2025/2026 – 2026/2027 seasons as well as the 2027/2028 – 2028/2029 seasons), received on 24 February 2023 from the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A.

The Consultation aims to collect and take into consideration the information and evaluation contribution of the interested parties, for the purposes of verifying the compliance of the Guidelines with the principles and provisions of Legislative Decree 9 January 2008, n. 9 (the so-called “Melandri Decree”), and the national and EU legislation on competition, due to the recent amendment of article 10, paragraph 1 of the Melandri Decree, which extended the duration from three to five years/Sports Seasons of rights licensing agreements, pursuant to Decree-Law No. 176 of 18 November 2022 (the so-called “Aiuti-quater Decree”).