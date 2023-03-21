Milan, March 21st – (beraking latest news ) – The Lega Serie A has communicated advances and postponements and all the times of the Serie A 2022-2023 up to the 32nd day. In the calendar, the Easter round is revolutionized by the Champions League commitments with Inter, Milan and Napoli which anticipate Friday. C…

Milan, March 21st – (beraking latest news) – The Lega Serie A has communicated advances and postponements and all the times of the Serie A 2022-2023 up to the 32nd day. In the calendar, the Easter round is revolutionized by the Champions League commitments with Inter, Milan and Napoli which anticipate Friday.

Chapter of the Italian Cup, the return dates of the semi-finals have been defined: Inter-Juventus, Wednesday 26 April at 21 (first leg 4 April); Fiorentina-Cremonese, Thursday 27 April at 21 (one way 5 April).

Twenty-eighth day: Cremonese-Atalanta, Saturday 1 April at 3.00 pm; Inter-Fiorentina, Saturday 1 April at 18.00; Juventus-Verona, Saturday 1 April at 8.45pm; Bologna-Udinese, Sunday 2 April at 12.30; Monza-Lazio, Sunday 2 April at 3.00 pm; Spezia-Salernitana, Sunday 2 April at 3.00 pm; Rome-Sampdoria, Sunday 2 April at 18.00; Naples-Milan, Sunday 2 April at 8.45pm; Empoli-Lecce, Monday 3 April at 18.30; Sassuolo-Turin, Monday 3 April at 8.45pm.

Twenty-ninth day: Salernitana-Inter, Friday 7 April at 17.00; Lecce-Naples, Friday 7 April at 19.00; Milan-Empoli, Friday 7 April at 21.00; Udinese-Monza, Saturday 8 April at 12.30; Fiorentina-Spezia, Saturday 8 April at 2.30pm; Sampdoria-Cremonese, Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm; Atalanta-Bologna, Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm; Turin-Rome, Saturday 8 April at 6.30pm; Verona-Sassuolo, Saturday 8 April at 18.30; Lazio-Juventus, Saturday 8 April at 8.45pm.

Thirtieth day: Cremonese-Empoli, Friday 14 April at 18.30; Spezia-Lazio, Friday 14 April at 8.45pm; Bologna-Milan, Saturday 15 April at 3.00pm; Naples-Verona, Saturday 15 April at 18.00; Inter-Monza, Saturday 15 April at 8.45pm; Lecce-Sampdoria, Sunday 16 April at 12.30; Turin-Salernitana, Sunday 16 April at 3.00 pm; Sassuolo-Juventus, Sunday 16 April at 18.00; Rome-Udinese, Sunday 16 April at 8.45pm; Fiorentina-Atalanta, Monday 17 April at 8.45pm.

Thirty-first day: Verona-Bologna, Friday 21 April at 8.45pm; Salernitana-Sassuolo, Saturday 22 April at 3.00 pm; Lazio-Turin, Saturday 22 April at 18.00; Sampdoria-Spezia, Saturday 22 April at 8.45pm; Empoli-Inter, Sunday 23 April at 12.30; Monza-Fiorentina, Sunday 23 April at 3.00pm; Udinese-Cremonese, Sunday 23 April at 15.00; Milan-Lecce, Sunday 23 April at 18.00; Juventus-Naples, Sunday 23 April at 8.45pm; Atalanta-Rome, Monday 24 April at 8.45pm.

Thirty-second day: Lecce-Udinese, Friday 28 April at 18.30; Spezia-Monza, Friday 28 April at 8.45pm; Naples-Salernitana, Saturday 29 April at 3.00 pm; Rome-Milan, Saturday 29 April at 18.00; Turin-Atalanta, Saturday 29 April at 8.45pm; Inter-Lazio, Sunday 30 April at 12.30; Cremonese-Verona, Sunday 30 April at 3.00 pm; Sassuolo-Empoli, Sunday 30 April at 3.00pm; Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Sunday 30 April at 18.00; Bologna-Juventus, Sunday 30 April at 8.45pm.