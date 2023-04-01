Home News Serie A: Cremonese loses at home, with Atalanta ends 1-3 – Sport



Cremonese-Atalanta 1-2 THE breaking latest news

In the 44th minute de Roon’s goal: Zapata serves in the center of the area, Aiwu blocks short and de Roon beats Carnesecchi with a right foot.

In the 56th minute Ciofani equalized from a penalty.

In the 72nd minute Boga puts the Bergamo players back in front

In the 93rd minute Lookman scores Atalanta’s third goal

