Cremonese-Atalanta 1-2 THE breaking latest news
In the 44th minute de Roon’s goal: Zapata serves in the center of the area, Aiwu blocks short and de Roon beats Carnesecchi with a right foot.
In the 56th minute Ciofani equalized from a penalty.
In the 72nd minute Boga puts the Bergamo players back in front
In the 93rd minute Lookman scores Atalanta’s third goal
