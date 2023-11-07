Home » Serie A: Frosinone-Empoli 2-1 – News
News

Serie A: Frosinone-Empoli 2-1 – News

by admin
Serie A: Frosinone-Empoli 2-1 – News

Frosinone beat Empoli 2-1 in the postponement of the 11th matchday of Serie A, returning to success after two defeats. The yellow and blues took the lead in the 13th minute of the second half with Cuni and doubled the lead in the 30th minute with Ibrahimovic. In the final, in the 42nd minute, Caputo closed the gap for Empoli, too late to avoid a second consecutive defeat. The Tuscans remain second to last with 7 points, Frosinone is eleventh with 15.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Rome, official return with Adidas: previews of the new 2023-2024 shirts

You may also like

Yuribeth Cornejo denies romantic ties

The Impact of Ana Gervasi and Gustavo Meza-Cuadra’s...

lawyer committed to social development

Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall and Rainfall Expected...

Pm, Airbnb did not pay taxes on 3...

The power of the word – breaking latest...

Fatal Accident: Person Killed in Tragic Incident Involving...

3.8 earthquake shook Valle del Cauca

The University of Turin continues to grow, 20,000...

WFP and France collaborate against hunger in Malawian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy