Serie A: Frosinone-Empoli 2-1 – News

Frosinone beat Empoli 2-1 in the postponement of the 11th matchday of Serie A, returning to success after two defeats. The yellow and blues took the lead in the 13th minute of the second half with Cuni and doubled the lead in the 30th minute with Ibrahimovic. In the final, in the 42nd minute, Caputo closed the gap for Empoli, too late to avoid a second consecutive defeat. The Tuscans remain second to last with 7 points, Frosinone is eleventh with 15.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

