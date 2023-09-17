Serie A, Monza-Lecce 1-1, Krstovic scores again for the Salento team – News

Fourth consecutive useful result for Roberto D’Aversa’s Lecce who drew 1 to 1 away in Monza. Salentini took the lead from a penalty after just over two minutes with Krstovic. At the 24th minute of the first half Colpani equalized for the home team: 1-1 was the final result. One expulsion each for the two teams: in Lecce a red card for Baschirotto in the 10th minute of the second half, while Caldirola in Monza ended his match prematurely in the 40th minute of the second half due to a double yellow card.

D’Aversa after his Lecce’s 1-1 draw at Monza turns up his nose at Baschirotto’s expulsion: “An episode that changed the match”, says the Salento coach. “From the field it seemed that the entry had been on the ball. But above all I would have liked to see the same yardstick”, continues D’Aversa, referring to the yellow given to Birindelli and which for the Apulian coach could have been red. “There are responsible people who will eventually be called upon to make decisions. Error is part of being human.”

