(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 03 – Lazio beat Napoli 1-0 in Maradona ahead of the 25th matchday of Serie A, inflicting the first home defeat of the championship on the leaders and the second ever. For Sarri’s team, the success is also worth the provisional second place but above all a good shot in the Champions League. The Biancocelesti immediately had an opportunity when Di Lorenzo saved Vecino’s header off the line but the hosts led the game from there for the entire half. However, sterile management also due to the careful application of the rivals. Far more active in the second half, Spalletti’s team tried the siege but shortly after the 20th minute Lazio took the lead, with a shot from outside Vecino which Meret couldn’t catch. Osimhen, not as brilliant as Kvara, headed the crossbar like Milinkovic-Savic later on a free kick.



