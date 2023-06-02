Serie A, Sassuolo-Fiorentina 0-1 LIVE and PHOTO – Football

news-txt”>

Sassuolo – Fiorentina 0-1 DIRECT for the match that opens the last day of the championship

In the 47th minute Cabral takes the lead for Fiorentina

First Sassuolo, then West Ham. Fiorentina is preparing to play the last very important matches of its long and challenging season: the most important, the Conference League final in Prague on 7 June against the English team already in training camp in Portugal “where they are preparing in peace, at the contrary to us” commented Vincenzo Italiano who tonight will be expected from the last of the championship, which is also important from an eighth place perspective.

“There are heavy points up for grabs, I asked the boys to honor this challenge”, he continued, but his thoughts inevitably turn to next Wednesday’s appointment which will bring around eight thousand fans to Prague (although only five thousand will be able to access the small stadium ‘Eden Arena), while those who stay in Florence will be able to go and watch the final on the giant screens of the Franchi stadium, open for the occasion. “We arrive here after an exhilarating year, aware of our strength and eager to give joy to our people – said the viola coach -. I don’t have superstitious rituals. I’m just saying that I hope I don’t see my boys crying again like in Rome” . The reference is to the defeat suffered in the Italian Cup final against Inter 2-1, also for this reason in the Viola clan there is a desire to redeem that disappointment. “However it will turn out, our path will have been positive. We deserved to get to these two finals, it doesn’t happen to everyone. When I arrived in Florence, they asked me not to suffer anymore after a few disappointing seasons, I think we went beyond the expectations. Even if obviously we don’t want to nor should we stop. Never set limits, those who do this job must always try to achieve perfection”.

There was no shortage of course errors, the goal of the Italian and his team is to limit them and above all to try to close the 60 games played (club record) this season in the best possible way. Precisely for this reason, Italiano wanted to cut short the rumors that associate him with Napoli for the post-Spalletti match: “I don’t listen to them, they don’t interest me. I’m only concentrated on these last two matches and I think only of the good of Viola”. A Fiorentina side which, captain Cristiano Biraghi declared, will do everything to bring back to Florence a trophy that has been missing for 22 years: “With Italiano they have been two very positive years, now let’s try to close the circle by taking the cup. But first let’s think about the Sassuolo, doing well would give us a further boost towards Wednesday” Cabral reassured his condition to Sky microphones: “I had problems with my ankle but now I’m fine and I hope to help the team”.