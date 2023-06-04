Serie A Scudetto award ceremony in Naples with the personalized TIM CAM 5G view

Sunday 4 June the Serie A League e TIM they will deliver to Napoliwinner of the Scudetto 2022/2023, the Italian Champion Cup.

The award ceremony will take place on the pitch of the “Diego Armando Maradona” stadium at the end of the Napoli-Sampdoria match. The President of the Serie A League, Lorenzo Casiniand the Chief Executive Officer of TIM, Peter Labriola, will deliver the gold medal to all the players and to the coach of Napoli, Luciano Spalletti. Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo will go up last to lift the trophy.

The Scudetto, as a symbol of victory in the Serie A TIM Championship, is an Italian exclusive and has an illustrious history. In fact, the invention of the small coat of arms can be traced back to the genius of Gabriele D’Annunzio, who in 1920 in Fiume wanted to affix a tricolor shield on the uniform of a selection of the Italian military command on the occasion of a friendly competition between the legionaries and a representative local. In 1924 the Scudetto was adopted by the national football authorities and it was decided that the first-placed team in the championship would apply it on the shirt with the colors of the Italian flag, representative of national unity at a football level. The Coppa di Campione d’Italia, on the other hand, was conceived in 1960 by Ettore Calvelli (1912-1997), a medalist and sculptor of consolidated international fame, and since 2005 it has been delivered directly to the field.

The enthusiasts who will frame the QR code during the live Dazn they will be able to enter the field directly and live a 360° immersive experience thanks to the special TIM CAM 5G present on the sidelines and the strength of TIM’s 5G connections. From home directly from your smartphone, in fact, you will be able to independently choose the angle of the special high-definition cams, making your point of view of the show unique.

