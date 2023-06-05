Home » Serie A: Spezia and Verona in the play-off for salvation – Lazio
Serie A: Spezia and Verona in the play-off for salvation – Lazio

Serie A: Spezia and Verona in the play-off for salvation – Lazio

Latest verdicts, Atalanta and Roma in the E.League, Juve in the Conference

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 JUNE – Atalanta and Rome in the Europa League, Juventus in the Conference, barring measures from UEFA, a play-off between Verona and Spezia. These are the responses of the last day of Serie A, the one that delivered the third scudetto in its history to Naples, a city still crazy with joy today. The direct challenge for salvation was determined by the defeats of Verona at San Siro against Milan (brace from Rafa Leao and tears of many, after the match, for the farewell to Ibrahimovic) and of Spezia at the Olimpico against Roma. The Giallorossi’s success, perhaps at that unexpected point, was sanctioned by a penalty converted in the 88th minute by Dybala. Atalanta finished in fifth place with a 5-2 win over Monza, while Juve remained seventh despite their 1-0 victory in Udine. In Lecce, Bologna won 3-2. (HANDLE).

