(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – Fiorentina beat Verona 32-0 at the Bentegodi in a match on the 24th day of Serie A. A success that materialized in the first few minutes, with a goal from the former Barak on 12′, and corroborated by a doubling on 38′ by Cabral. In the end of the second half, the last goal scored by Biraghi. The Viola team, regaining victory, rises to 28 points, while the Gialloblù remain in third from bottom place -3 from the safety zone. (HANDLE).

