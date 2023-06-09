Serie B playoffs: final leg, Cagliari-Bari 1-1 – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 JUNE – Cagliari and Bari drew 1-1 at the Unipol Domus in the first leg final of the Serie B playoffs.



The rossoblù took the lead in the 9th minute through Lapadula. Shortly before the interval, Cheddira had his penalty saved for a possible equalizer by Radunovic, author of other decisive interventions, but in the recovery of the second half, the Serbian goalkeeper did not repeat himself on a second penalty conceded to the visitors, converted by Antenucci, who been fielded specifically to beat him. The second leg, in Bari, is scheduled for next Sunday, 11 June, at 8.30 pm, and the Apulians will only need a draw to obtain promotion to Serie A, thanks to their better league placing than Claudio Ranieri’s team. (HANDLE).

