Serie C, First leg playoff final, Foggia – Lecco (live on Sky Sport, Rai 2, Eleven Sports, DAZN)

Tonight at Foggiaat 21:30, there is a dispute (live Sky Sport Summer, Rai2, Eleven Sports, DAZN) the first leg of the playoff final of the championship Lega Pro which will assign the last place in B after the victories of Feralpiàsalò, Reggiana and Catanzaro. Foggia-Lecco will be directed by Kevin Bonacina of Bergamo, assistants Khaled the sea of Sassari and Fabrizio Aniello Ricciardi of Ancona. IV man Simon Gallipoli from Florence.

Il Foggia reached the final after eliminating the breaking latest news dell’ex Zeman with a double confrontation with very high emotional tension. The Leccohowever, has achieved something of a feat with the education of Luciano Foschi who deleted the Cesena on penalties, reversing the situation at Manuzzi.

The “Finale” of the Play Offs of Serie C Championship 2022-2023 will be played in round-trip matches. At the end of the two matches, in the event of a tie, after the second leg, the goal difference will be taken into account to determine the winning team; in the event of a further tie, two 15′ overtimes will be played and, if this situation persists, penalties will take place. The winning company isFinale” will acquire the title for admission to the Serie B championship 2023/24

THE NUMBERS OF THE CHALLENGE – There are 7 official comparisons a Foggia between the two teams: balance of 4 successes Rossoneri (last 2-1 in the I Division Lega Pro 2007/08), 2 draws (last 0-0 in Serie B 1967/68) and 1 win guest (2-1 in Serie B 1968/69). Among these 7 matches also a match in Serie A, 9 April 1967, 4-1 for the Apulians with goals from Valadere, Micheliauthoritative of Bacher, Nucera and flag network of Bonfanti.

Next playoff 2022/23 i Rossoneri they eliminated, in order, the Power (1-1 at the “Zaccheria”; Puglia ahead for best placement in the regular season), il Cerignola (1-4 away in the first leg and 3-0 in the return at home), the Croton (1-0 in the first leg at home and 2-2 in the return to the “Scida” and the breaking latest news (double 2-2, Rossoneri qualification on penalties, 4-3 against the Adriatic). Six AC Milan players always present in the 7 games of the 2022/23 playoffs: Bjarkason, Costa, Iacoponi, Peralta, Rizzo (field plus minutes, 660) e Schenetti. The Rossoneri bombers, at the moment, are 2 goals each Bjarkason e Frigerio. Il Foggia participates for the third time in the C playoffs as structured today: in the past, with other formulas, the Rossoneri were finalists 3 times and always came out defeated: in C-2 2001/02 double 0-0 against Paternal, Sicilians in C-1 for best placement in the regular season; in C-1 2006/07 againstAvellinoRossoneri 1-0 in the first leg at the “Zaccheria” and 0-3 in the return in Irpini, after overtime, finally always in Serie C in 2015/16 against Pisa2-4 the first leg in Tuscany and only 1-1 on the way back a Foggia. Foggia netted at the “Zaccheria” from 15 official matches in a row, total of 31 goals and last stop in the 0-0 draw against Catanzaro on 12 December last, in C.

Now playoff 2022/23 Lecco which, in order, eliminated theAncona (2-2 away in the first leg and 1-1 at home in the second leg), the Pordenone (0-1 at home in the first leg, but 3-1 in Friuli in the return leg) and the Cesena (1-2 at home in the first leg, 1-0 in the second leg in Romagna after overtime and 5-3 on penalties for the Lombards). Six appearances out of 6, so far, in the Lombard home, for Bianconi, Buso, Celjak, Giudici, Lepore, Melgrati, Pinzauti and Zuccon with king of the minutes Celjak, Melgrati and Zuccon, 570 each. The 8 Lombard goals signed by 6 different players, plus two own goals in favor. The Lecco takes part in the series C playoffs as structured today for the third time. In its history, the blue-azzurri have won a playoff twice, always to go from C-2 to C-1, in the 1996/97 seasons on the For Sesto (1-0 in the final, after extra time, match played at Monza) and in 2006/07 on Pergo cream – Today Pergolettese – (1-0 at “Voltini” in the first leg and 1-1 at home, in the return leg), the only two finals so far played by the Lecco players in this type of competition.

Between Delio Rossi and Lucian Foschi unprecedented technical crossing.

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

FOGGIA (3-5-2): Dalmasso; Leo, Kontek, Rizzo; Garattoni, Frigerio, Petermann, Schenetti, Costa; Peralta, Ogunsey. Subs: Raccichini, Rutjens, Di Pasquale, Markic, Di Noia, Odjer, Bjarkason, Capogna, Iacoponi. Coach: Rossi.

There will be four choices for viewing this very important event:

SKY SPORT – Tuesday June 13th appointment on Sky with i Playoff from the National stage of the Italian football championship Series C 2021/2022 valid for promotion to Serie B. The phase has now reached its conclusion and it will do so with the finale who will decide who among Foggia and Lecco will play next in the higher category. It is played with the return formula and the first match is scheduled at the stadium Zechariah of the Apulian city, with kick-off at ore 21 in direct are Sky Sport Summer 201, Sky Sport Football 203, e Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW . Commentary David Polizzi . At the end of the match the interviews with the protagonists on Sky Sport 24.

RAI2 – Tuesday 13 June the first leg match of the Serie C playoffs will be clearly visible on Rai 2 and Rai Play from 21:20 from the stadium "Zechariah" Of Foggia with Giuseppe's commentary Galata and Andrea's technical commentary Mantovani. The playoff finals between Foggia and Lecco will also be visible on Rai Italia. The Italians abroad channel adds to the range of possibilities that football enthusiasts and Serie C fans will have to watch live matches that will allow access to Serie B. Followed on Rai 2 by "The press conference", a meeting of three hundred young people, between 15 and 20 years old, with well-known personalities from the world of entertainment, sport, journalism and politics. Guest of the episode Pierluigi Pardo. The Press Conference has no conduction, it lasts about 30 minutes, with no mediation between the table and the audience, with one question after another.

ELEVEN SPORTS / DAZN – Extensive technical and journalistic coverage on the streaming platform Eleven Sports for the double final of the Serie C playoffs. The "match of the week" between Foggia e Lecco. It begins Tuesday 13 June with the first leg match narrated by Antonio's voice Of Womanwith technical commentary by Pasquale Divided. All Eleven Sports coverage is also available on the DAZN app.

