Serie C, published call for TV rights “Pacchetto Nazionale Pay” 2023-2024 and 2024-2025

The Italian Professional Football League, based in Florence, via Jacopo da Diacceto n. 19 (hereinafter “Lega Pro”), in compliance with the regulations established by the legislative decree 9 January 2008, n. 9 (hereinafter: “Decree”) and in compliance with the Guidelines approved by the Communications Regulatory Authority with resolution no. 215/22/CONS of 7 July 2022 and by the Antitrust Authority with provision SR41 of 14 June 2022 (hereinafter: “Guidelines”),

INVITE

the Communication Operators operating on a national level to submit their Offers for theexclusive acquisition of the package of audiovisual rights called “National Package PAY”, as better described in Annex I of this call for tenders (hereinafter: “Call”).

The deadline for the submission of Offersin the forms and with the modalities established below, is fixed at 12.00 on 9 August 2023. Communication operators can send requests for clarification to Lega Pro to the address areaemittentilegapro@legalmail.it no later than 8.00 pm on 3 August 2023.

The terms with the first letter capitalized used in this Invitation are the same terms defined in the Decree and used in the Guidelines and have the same meaning. All the provisions of the Guidelines are understood to be referred to through the relationship and form an integral part of this Invitation.

In case of acceptance of the Offer by Lega Pro, the License Agreement with the latter relating to the Package it will automatically be perfected under the terms and conditions set out in the Invitation, including the General License Conditions infra specified, and therefore immediately in force and fully effective between the parties.

LOWEST PRICE:

NATIONAL PAY PACKAGE 2023/2024 Euro 3.900.000,00 (three million nine hundred thousand/00), plus VAT NATIONAL PAY PACKAGE 2024/2025 Euro 3.900.000,00 (three million nine hundred thousand/00), plus VAT

“NATIONAL PAY PACKAGE”

Events – The following are included in the PAY National Package for the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 Sports Seasons:

a) all the Events of the Serie C Championship (Regular Season, Play Offs and Play Outs);

b) all the Events of the Coppa Italia Serie C; all the Events of the Serie C Super Cup, with obligation,

in relation to the Serie C Championship Events (Regular Season, Play Offs and Play Outs) and the Serie C Super Cup, to broadcast all the Events Live; in relation to the Events of the Coppa Italia Serie C, to broadcast Live all the Events starting from the round of 16; on at least one Platform and part of them on a second Platform.

Platforms – The Licensee of the Package may exercise the Rights through the Digital Terrestrial Platform (DTT), the Satellite Platform (DTH), the Cable Platform and the Internet Platform.

Mode of Transmission – The Licensee of the PAY National Package may exercise the Rights only through the methods of Paid transmission. With reference to the Pay-Per-View method (with respect to which the Licensee may specify, as part of the Offer, a variable consideration with a guaranteed minimum), the Licensee undertakes to apply a price in line with the market price for offers similar in order not to demean the Audiovisual Products.

Audiovisual products – The package is composed of Audiovisual Products consisting of the transmission of Live Events, in reruns, deferred and in synthesis until the end of the relevant Sporting Season. The Package also consists of the Salient Images (Highlights), lasting no more than 4 minutes, of all the Events of the Competitions, which can also be used In Chiaro on all proprietary platforms and official social accounts, with the same publication times provided for the official social channels and accounts of Lega Pro and of the clubs participating in the competitions and for a maximum period of 7 days from the initial deadline referred to above. Licensee acknowledges that i only Rights granted on an exclusive basis of this Package they concern the Live coverage of all the Events of the Competitions, through the Platforms, For a Fee and within the Territory, according to the methods and forms of exploitation expressly indicated in the Package.

The Licensee acknowledges and accept that:

the Events referred to in FREE National Package (one Match per sports day during the Regular Season, 1 Match relating to the first round of the Play Offs, 1 Match relating to the second round of the Play Offs, 1 Match per elimination round of the Coppa Italia Serie C, the round-trip Final of the Coppa Italia Serie C and 1 match of the Supercoppa Serie C) may be broadcast simultaneously and live in the Territory by the communication operator assigned the relative package; the Events of the Competitions may be broadcast live and simultaneously and/or deferred in the Territory, exclusively on a local basis, by local operators communication in free mode, up to a maximum number equal to 10% of the Tenders, with methods and terms that will be defined through the competitive procedure; the other Audiovisual Products of this Package other than live broadcasts are granted to the Licensee on non-exclusive basis. The forms and methods of exploitation not provided for in this Package are to be considered excluded from it.

Lega Pro reserves the right to prepare and offer to the market one or more packages relating to the transmission of the Highlights or to distribute the highlights and other editorial content through its own video player on its own and/or third party platforms.

