Series and movie tips: Divine drops, Diplomatic relations and Doctor Who | Culture | .a week

Netflix

diplomatic relations – April 20

Katherine Wyler has become the new US ambassador to the UK. Its task is to ease strained international relations, as well as to establish new alliances. During this time, he will be in the spotlight of the public, who will not miss a thing. During the ups and downs of work, he will also have to deal with marital problems. Will she be able to withstand the pressure that is coming at her from all fronts?

The political thriller was created by Debora Cahn. The ambassador of the United States was played by Keri Russell. By her side you will see actors like Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn, David Gyasi or Rory Kinnear.

HBO Max

released on Mars – April 20

Jeff Cooper has everything he’s ever wanted: a job as a graphic designer for Mars.ly, as well as a relationship with Hannah.