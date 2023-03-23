Home News Series and movie tips: Ghosts of Inisherin, Sacrifice and Struggle for Power | Culture | .a week
News

Series and movie tips: Ghosts of Inisherin, Sacrifice and Struggle for Power | Culture | .a week

by admin
Series and movie tips: Ghosts of Inisherin, Sacrifice and Struggle for Power | Culture | .a week

Netflix

father – March 23

Eighty-year-old Anthony has dementia. Although she suffers mainly mentally, she refuses any help from her daughter. He is trying to understand all the changes that are happening in his life. He begins to doubt those closest to him and finally his own mind. Gradually, he loses his sense of reality more and more. The story is a mosaic of the decay of the human personality and how the disease affects the whole family.

The drama by director and screenwriter Florian Zeller is based on his play of the same name. Christopher Hampton participated in its film adaptation. Anthony Hopkins played the main role brilliantly. Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams starred alongside him. The film won the Oscar for the best actor in the main role and the screenplay.

night agent – March 23

FBI agent Peter Sutherland works as a hotline operator for spies. When the phone rings, Peter suddenly becomes Rose Larkin’s protector. She is threatened by her aunt and uncle. Along the way, Peter gets involved in the investigation and tries to uncover the traitor. Will he be able to protect Rose and find out who infiltrated the White House?

The action thriller was directed by Seth Gordon.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]
See also  Abortion, Brothers of Italy in Liguria does not vote for the commitment to guarantee it

You may also like

Water and electricity distribution agencies in Morocco celebrate...

Film about paramilitary violence opens the Cartagena Film...

3/22【Hot Searches in the United States】Is there something...

Green mortgages, what they are and how they...

YOUNES SEKKOURI AND KARIM KASSI LAHLOU KICK OFF...

Valledupar Council approved debate on animal-drawn vehicles

urgent interventions — Emilia-Romagna News

Sawol Kim Silica gel… Jeonju International Film Festival...

At what age should I talk to my...

Municipality of Naples – Ban on the sale...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy