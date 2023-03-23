Netflix

father – March 23

Eighty-year-old Anthony has dementia. Although she suffers mainly mentally, she refuses any help from her daughter. He is trying to understand all the changes that are happening in his life. He begins to doubt those closest to him and finally his own mind. Gradually, he loses his sense of reality more and more. The story is a mosaic of the decay of the human personality and how the disease affects the whole family.

The drama by director and screenwriter Florian Zeller is based on his play of the same name. Christopher Hampton participated in its film adaptation. Anthony Hopkins played the main role brilliantly. Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams starred alongside him. The film won the Oscar for the best actor in the main role and the screenplay.

night agent – March 23

FBI agent Peter Sutherland works as a hotline operator for spies. When the phone rings, Peter suddenly becomes Rose Larkin’s protector. She is threatened by her aunt and uncle. Along the way, Peter gets involved in the investigation and tries to uncover the traitor. Will he be able to protect Rose and find out who infiltrated the White House?

The action thriller was directed by Seth Gordon.