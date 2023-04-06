Netflix

lewis capaldi: How I´m Feeling Now – 5. apríl

An intimate documentary about one of today’s most famous musicians was directed by Joe Pearlman. It charts Lewis Capaldi’s journey from when he was an unknown Scottish boy aspiring to pursue music to worldwide success. In the background of the story, the singer and lyricist was struggling with enormous pressure, anxieties, coping with the loss of privacy and increasing fame. Thanks to him, more talk about Tourret’s syndrome started last year. This neurological-psychiatric disease may prematurely end Capaldi’s musical career.

midnight – April 7

Charlotte returns to her native village in the Slovak mountains, from which she fled years ago. He befriends Mira, a young herbalist who has recently moved to the village. The women become friends and this creates tension in the village.

A series of strange events causes the locals to fear that Mira and Charlotte are witches. They are afraid of witch gatherings, which cannot do without drinking the blood of unbaptized children. Charlotte has memories of her sister who mysteriously disappeared years ago. He fights not only with the prejudices of the villagers, but also with his own past. Will she finally be able to find out what happened to her sister?

The psychological-mysterious film was directed by Tereza Nvotová. She collaborated with Barbora Námerová on the script.