Series and movie tips: The King of Clones, the life of trans people and Sex in the City | Culture | .a week

turning point – June 21

The documentary takes you behind the scenes of famous tennis tournaments such as Wimbledon, Eastbourne International, Queen’s Club, US Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals. The director is Martin Webb.

Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios, Ons Jabeur and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take you into their working and private lives. Andy Roddick, Chris Evert, Maria Sharapova and Courtney Nguyen will appear in the series as experts on this sport. The series was created in cooperation with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

sleeping dog – June 22

A former detective who lives on the streets doesn’t give up on his search for the truth after a recent murder uncovers clues leading to a closed murder case. Together with an ambitious young prosecutor, they try to get it opened. When they succeed, it turns out that evil has penetrated deep into the police and the judiciary. Is it also related to the terrorist attack that happened in the city 18 months ago?

