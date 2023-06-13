Series and movie tips: The Maid, Black Mirror and the comic book king Stan Lee | Culture | .a week

Netflix

Black Mirror, 6th series – 15th June

A woman who discovered that a streaming platform was broadcasting a dramatized version of her life. A young couple traveling to Scotland to film a nature documentary finds a much more interesting subject in a small town. The troubled star is followed by the paparazzi after the accident. That’s just some of the stories in the new series of the popular ontology. In two episodes, we will visit the end of the 60s and 70s of the last century.

The creator of the popular series is Charlie Brooker. Ally Pankiw, Sam Miller, John Crowley, Uta Briesewitz and Toby Haynes directed one of the five episodes. They star Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Kate Mara, Salma Hayek Pinault and others.

liberation 2 – 16 June

After Tyler Rake almost lost his life in Bangladesh, a new mission awaits him and his team.