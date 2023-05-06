Series and movie tips: Watergate and the woman who hid Anne Frank’s family | Culture | .a week

Netflix

Queen Charlotte: The Bridgerton Story – May 4

The year is 1761 and Princess Charlotte is getting to know King George. We follow the beginning of their relationship, the pitfalls of the future that they face, as well as the king’s struggle with mental illness. At the same time, we move to the future – to the period after the death of the heir to the throne, when the queen asks her children to fulfill their duty and give the country an heir.

The drama series was created by Shonda Rhimes. It is a prequel to the Bridgerton series. Charlotte was portrayed by India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel. Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews and Corey Mylchreest star alongside them.

HBO Max

plumbers from the White House – May 1

Everette Howard Hunt and George Gordon Liddy were the “plumbers” of the Nixon administration. They were members of the national security team. Hunt and Liddy were behind the Watergate affair. She was supposed to help the president, but in the end it cost him the White House.

The satirical political drama was directed by David Mandel. Its creators are Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck. The miniseries is inspired by the book Integrity by Egil and Matthew Krogh.