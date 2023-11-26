Home » Series of burglaries in Erfurt: More than 20 cases in the south alone
Series of burglaries in Erfurt: More than 20 cases in the south alone

Within two days, the police registered more than 20 break-ins in the south of Erfurt. As the police announced on Sunday, there were, among other things, three apartment break-ins in which the thieves mainly targeted jewelry and cash. In addition, 14 cellar compartments were broken into in an apartment building on Herrenberg.

Investigations into particularly serious thefts in Erfurt

The thieves also targeted cars. According to the information, five vehicles were affected, causing damage of around 1,000 euros. The police are investigating particularly serious theft. The cases occurred on Friday and Saturday.

Burglary numbers are declining overall

Nationwide, the number of residential burglaries in Thuringia has recently fallen. Last year, the police recorded 780 burglaries in Thuringia, the lowest number in the past ten years.

According to the police, crime has shifted more online and to social media, among other things. Organized gangs in particular are making greater use of the Internet for property and fraud crimes. The risk for criminals of being discovered is lower there.

