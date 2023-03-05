A white convertible, loud rock music from the cassette recorder. Winfried, called “Winne” Wolf, jumps into the car and rushes through the narrow stone gate of Altena Castle. “I loved driving this car so much,” enthuses Damian Hardung, who plays Winne Wolf on the series.

“They wanted to give me a stuntman for this scene. But I definitely wanted to slide the convertible through that narrow gate myself.”

Damian Hardung as Winne Wolf

The young generation is rebelling – then and now

It’s one of the first scenes in the new season of Our Wonderful Years, and it says a lot about what’s to come: a young generation rebelling against the older one. Winne Wolf is to succeed his grandmother Christel (played by Katja Riemann) at the helm of the family business. He has completely different plans, wants to get out of the narrow confines of the small town of Altena in North Rhine-Westphalia and go to Berlin. Away from the narrow-mindedness and silence of parents and grandparents about the Nazi past.

“The West German silence,” Damian Hardung calls it. He knows it himself and brings the 1960s into his present: “I couldn’t talk well with my grandfather about the war. But I also understand that. It’s easy to say – I would have been different. And we will also ask each other questions have to let go of our grandchildren: Why did you keep burning petrol, why didn’t you do anything?”

As a non-smoker, I always have a cigarette in my mouth

Generational conflict, economic crisis, war … what worries Winne Wolf in the 1960s is still relevant today. Winne and his friends demonstrate against the old Nazis in Altena. Damian Hardung’s generation protests against the environmental destruction of their parents and grandparents. The 24-year-old from Cologne is committed to climate protection, which is why he traveled to Antarctica with Greenpeace.

Becoming an actor was not originally his plan. He had his first casting at the age of twelve, rather by chance – mediated by the mother of a school friend, who is an actress herself. Actually, Damian Hardung was on the way to a football career – until he broke his shin at the age of 14. He was in the USA on a scholarship for the gifted. In the meantime he has played leading roles in several films and series, most recently in the successful ZDF series “Yesterday we were still children”. And as if that weren’t enough, Damian Hardung is still studying medicine.

What a contrast that the convinced non-smoker as Winne always has a cigarette in the corner of his mouth. He had to practice that to make it look real: “Tobacco was everywhere in my apartment, I was rolling cigarettes the whole time and walking around with them, but I didn’t light them.”

Another trick on how he felt about Winne’s character: with director Mira Thiel, who is also an aromatherapist, he developed his own fragrance for Winne. “It was a very strong smell, but also fruity.” By the way, Damian Hardung would have liked to keep Winne’s cool leather jacket: “I loved the style! Also this ‘signature move’ from Winne, how he always puts up his collar.”

Immerse yourself in the lifestyle of the 1960s and the fate of Winne and the Wolf family from Altena: “Our wonderful years”, the second season: on March 4th. already in the ARD media library. From 11.3. then on ARD television.

We will report on this topic on WDR on March 4th, 2023, also on WDR television: Current hour, 6.45 p.m.