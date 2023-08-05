Serious accident with a coach on the A2 – 19 people injured | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 08/05/2023 08:17

A rescue helicopter was also deployed to deal with the accident. (theme picture)

In a coach accident on the A2 near Peine this morning, 19 people were injured, some seriously. As the police announced, the bus was traveling from Austria towards Hanover. The bus left the roadway between the Peine-Ost and Hämelerwald junctions and got stuck in a ditch. The bus fell on its side, police said. The cause was initially unclear, according to the information, there were no other people involved in the accident. The motorway was temporarily closed for the rescue measures and the recording of the accident. In addition to the police and fire brigade, a rescue helicopter was also deployed.

Anytime to listen

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 05.08.2023 | 08:00 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

