The ‘Guásimo’ Conservation District has just suffered serious environmental damage; More than 30 hectares of the only tropical dry forest in the department of Risaralda were burned by invaders who took over their land.

DAMAGE

According to the environmental authorities, this unfortunate fact affected several native species, such as guásimo trees, oaks, acacias and guayacanes; likewise, animals that inhabited the area.

However, this would not be the first time, since in December 2021, considerably more than 40 hectares were also affected in the protection area located in the municipality of La Virginia.

For this reason, in the middle of last year Carder carried out an operation together with the Risaralda Governor’s Office, the Virginia Mayor’s Office, the Police and the Army, to recover sovereignty over the ‘Guásimo’ Integrated Management District. However, these actions do not seem sufficient; as invaders continue to take over Colombia’s second largest dry tropical forest.

For now, the authorities are advancing in the investigation to determine if behind this deplorable environmental damage, there is a network dedicated to land trafficking; since, in the affected area, around ten demarcated lots were found.

In addition, it is expected that at the end of this week, the environmental agencies will deliver the results of the evaluation carried out in the area where this environmental ecocide was committed.