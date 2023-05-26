Home » Serious effects after the earthquake in Capurganá
News

Serious effects after the earthquake in Capurganá

by admin
Serious effects after the earthquake in Capurganá

At 10 pm on Wednesday, May 24, a strong earthquake occurred in the Caribbean Sea, with an epicenter 30 kilometers from Capurganá, township of Acandí. The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale, followed by seven aftershocks of lesser intensity, between 3.1 and 4.6.

The strong tremor, with a superficial depth (less than 30 km), caused the collapse of walls and numerous cracks, especially in the hotels of Capurganá.

Alexander Murillo, mayor of Acandí, reported that the tremor left extensive damage to hotels and homes, but there were no injuries or deaths.

“I would like the national government to lend us a hand to restore the energy service in Capurganá and Sapzurro. In Acandí we already did it because the fuel arrived recently. In the previous government we managed to reach 24 hours of energy, today we are providing between 14 and 18 hours, sometimes we spend a day without energy”, said Mayor Murillo.

The reasoning in energy is due to the fact that Proxxon —a fuel supplier company— has liquidity problems due to delays in the payment of supplies to non-interconnected municipalities by the national government.

See also  Preventive closure of Gorgona Island

You may also like

Remodeling work begins on the Ana Mercedes Campos...

Increased seismicity in Nevado del Ruiz

Boost the high-quality development of the real economy...

Abruzzo Health: Marsilio, congratulations to councilor Verì –...

Hotel occupancy of 70% is projected in Cuenca...

Risaraldenses accumulate 50 medals in Intercollegiate Games

Trento Tar suspends the killing of Jj4 and...

Sebastián Palacios visited Riobamba

The balance of powers

China Severely Punishes Rape, Obscenity and Other Sexual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy