Serious fire in coffee silo in El Pital

Last night, a structural fire was registered in the coffee silo located in the Ecuador neighborhood, in the municipality of El Pital, according to the Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management.

The incident caused damage to the structure of the silo owned by Mr. José Eladio Cárdenas, and resulted in the loss of 5,000 kilos of green coffee. In addition, some people were affected by the smoke generated by burning coffee, although fortunately it was not necessary to take them to the local ESE.

The emergency was dealt with in a timely manner by a team of 6 volunteers, which included members of the Civil Defense, the Volunteer Fire Department and the Police of the municipality of El Pital. His quick action helped to control the fire and prevent further spread.

Today, the Volunteer Fire Department is carrying out an assessment of the damage caused by the fire, as well as an analysis of the needs that have arisen as a result of this situation. Likewise, the necessary investigations will be carried out to determine the causes that originated the incident.

The local authorities are working closely with the owner of the coffee silo and other parties involved to provide the necessary support and find solutions to this unfortunate situation.

The Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management calls on the community to remain alert and take the necessary precautions to prevent fires and other disasters.