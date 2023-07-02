Home » Serious plane crash at Apiay military base leaves an officer dead
Through a statement, the Colombian Air Force reported that at 5:28 p.m. on July 1, two T-27 Tucano aircraft, which were carrying out a training mission, crashed at the Air Combat Command No. 2, located in Apiay, Meta.

As a result of this unfortunate incident, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González (RIP) died.

The Air Force confirmed that the pilot of the other aircraft involved in the plane crash managed to make an emergency landing and his state of health is stable, he will continue under medical observation. There were no other crews and/or people involved in this incident.

An inspection commission was sent to the scene of the events, in order to carry out the investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

